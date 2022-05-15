Katie Maloney shows off romantic side while in Italy for Pump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder’s second wedding

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney showed off her romantic side while in Italy for Stassi Schroeder’s second wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney may have plenty going on in her personal life at the moment, but that didn’t stop her from enjoying a trip to Italy in order to celebrate her BFF Stassi Schroeder’s second wedding to husband Beau Clark.

Serving as one of Stassi’s bridesmaids, it came as no surprise that Katie would soak up all the sights and experiences Italy had to offer at the same time. And although she’s currently going through a divorce from her husband Tom Schwartz after over 12 years together, Katie seemingly had a wonderful time.

Taking to her social media, Katie shared several shots from her time in Italy and also gave her followers a look at another side of her personality.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney enjoys trip to Italy for Stassi Schroeder’s second wedding, shows off another side of her personality

Over her years on Vanderpump Rules, Katie has often displayed her more edgy style for viewers and fans alike. Her edgier style quickly set her apart from her Vanderpump Rules co-stars whose styles seemed more along the lines of trendy and girly.



However, on this trip to Italy, Katie showed a softer side to her style by uploading a post of her wearing a gorgeous, flowy, flower-print maxi dress as she took in the sights around her.

The off-white number included long sleeves that gathered at her wrists and a plunging neckline that gave a perfect view of Katie’s chest. She paired the outfit with strappy sandals, a cross-body bag, and a pair of her best shades.

Katie captioned the post, “Lost count of how many Aperol Spritz I have had 🍹🍹🍹.”

Katie’s soon-to-be ex Tom Schwartz was also in Italy to witness Stassi and Beau’s nuptials

Katie wasn’t the only Vanderpump Rules alum making an appearance at Stassi and Beau’s wedding. Her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Schwartz also made the journey overseas to celebrate the couple’s love.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Katie and Tom announced their separation and the end of their marriage on March 15 after over a decade together. Although they both claimed to still have love and respect for one another, Tom revealed it was Katie who had chosen to walk away from their marriage.

In the weeks following their split, Katie and Tom revealed they were still working out their separation and were preparing to sell their shared home. Katie also indicated she was willing to dip her feet back into the dating pond, but noted she wasn’t looking for anything serious.

For his part, Tom acknowledged he took responsibility for his part in the demise of the the former couple’s marriage.

Now that Vanderpump Rules has been picked up for another season, viewers will have to tune in and see how their stories unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.