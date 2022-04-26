Pump Rules: What is Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s living arrangement post-split?

Since filing for divorce, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have lived in their shared home. Pic credit: Bravo

Since announcing their split on March 15, former Vanderpump Rules couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been taking steps towards permanently separating their lives.

However, it seems one of the major hurdles left, aside from finalizing their divorce, is figuring out the next steps of their living arrangement. Currently, despite their ongoing divorce, Katie and Tom still remain under the same roof.

While speaking to Page Six, Katie revealed their plans to head their separate ways and find new homes.

Former Pump Rules couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s current living situation isn’t suitable

According to Katie, she and Tom still reside in their shared home in Valley Village, California — for now. However, Katie says that their time in the home is coming to an end.

Since they’re no longer a couple and won’t be adding to their little family, the former couple have plans to sell their current residence.

“It’s too much house. It’s a four-bedroom, big house. We don’t need that each on our own,” Katie told the outlet.

“We’ve actually been helping each other find places,” Katie added. “I’ll be like, ‘I think this place would be really good for you. I think you’ll really like it. You should go check it out.’”

In a separate, solo interview, Tom also shared his thoughts on their impending moves and stated he was “sad” about their situation and Katie’s choice, but as always, Tom has remained optimistic for what the future holds.

“Yes, we’re working on moving out. It’s kinda sad, I’m not going to lie. But I’m really happy for Katie. This is the next chapter, I guess,” he shared.

He added, “This is uncharted territory for me…I’ve never been divorced.”

Tom jokes about becoming a ‘hermit’ once he finds new home

Tom also opened up and joked about becoming a “hermit” once their divorce is finalized and he’s moved into a place of his own.

“I’m going to grow a beard, I might go ahead and become a cobbler,” he said. “I don’t know. I have no idea what the future holds for me romantically.”

Although he may be unsure about the future of his love life, one thing Tom is confident about is his professional ventures with Vanderpump Rules and BFF Tom Sandoval.

“Professionally, I feel great,” he noted. “I’m so hype for Schwartz & Sandy’s. It is going to knock your socks off and I’m really excited about it.”

Vanderpump Rules has yet to be picked up for a tenth season; if it does, viewers will have to tune in to see how Katie and Tom’s story unfolds.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.