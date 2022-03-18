Pump Rules: Source says Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were missing ‘intimacy’ prior to split

A source claims Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were missing intimacy in their marriage prior to their split. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney shocked fans with the announcement of their split after 12 years together. However, a source recently shared that the pair was missing “intimacy” within their marriage prior to their separation.

Tom and Katie announced the end of their marriage with separate statements on Instagram. Although the statements were posted simultaneously, the messages were individual to their own experiences in recent weeks.

According to an anonymous source, however, Katie and Tom had been neglecting a part of their marriage, and it took a toll on the relationship.

Source claims Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney lacked ‘intimacy’ leading up to split

Speaking to People, the source shared that Tom and Katie had been missing “intimacy” in their marriage and revealed it had been going on “for quite a while.”

“They act like terrific roommates,” the source claimed. They also noted that despite their recent separation, Tom and Katie remain “a part of each other’s lives.”

And while the lack of intimacy certainly played a part, the source also claimed the former couple is ultimately looking for different characteristics within their significant others.

While Tom is searching for “more flexibility with his life,” Katie is interested in “more of a traditional marriage.”

What led to Tom and Katie’s separation?

In the weeks leading up to their separation, Katie and Tom faced a slew of rumors that questioned if there might be trouble in paradise after Katie was spotted posting to social media without her wedding rings.

While it was noted that it was possible Katie had simply forgotten to wear her rings, others couldn’t help but wonder.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie was spotted yet again without her wedding rings while enjoying a dinner with her longtime friend and former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder.

As the whispers grew, it seemingly became too much for the pair, and they quickly announced their separation on Instagram.

The posts and separation announcement came after an intense season on the hit Bravo show. Much of Tom and Katie’s Season 9 storyline included Katie’s feelings that Tom wasn’t stepping up for her or himself in his latest business venture with partner Tom Sandoval.

Katie heavily criticized Tom for refusing to stand up to Sandoval, and it resulted in him taking a break from his friendship with Sandoval in order to prioritize his marriage.

Since their split, Tom has clarified that their conflicts with Tom Sandoval throughout Season 9 had nothing to do with their decision to split. In fact, Tom admitted that it was all on him.

“No, no that’s all on me,” he shared recently. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.