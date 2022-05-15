Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrate second wedding in Italy

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark tied the knot for a second time with a lavish wedding in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules couple Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark were finally able to make their wedding dreams come true and tied the knot, for a second time, in Italy.

After officially saying “I do” back in September 2020 just before the arrival of their daughter Hartford in January 2021, Stassi and Beau had hopes to celebrate their wedding with a lavish ceremony, surrounded by the love and support of their closest family and friends.

Thankfully, they were able to make that dream a reality and took their fans and followers along for the ride.

Although they were forced to put their wedding dreams on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, that seems to have provided the couple just enough time to really make the trip, and ultimately their second wedding day, as special as possible.

Vanderpump Rules alums Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark tie the knot for a second time with lavish Italy wedding

After sharing several posts leading up to the actual ceremony, Stassi blessed her fans and followers with a simple picture to commemorate the occasion. And although she’s been known for her witty and often sarcastic Instagram captions, she apparently decided the picture spoke for itself.

Stassi’s caption shared a simple white heart emoji to accompany the shot.

Several of Stassi’s former Pump Rules co-stars stopped by the comment section in support of their friend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lala Kent wrote, “Wow. Just wow. Unbelievable.”

Kristen Doute commented, “she married her Italian beau in ROME, looking ethereal as can be. love you!! ✨✨”

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Stassi’s best friend Katie Maloney, who also served as a member of the wedding party, commented, “I DIE.”

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

And Raquel Leviss said, “So beautiful both of you Congratulations.”

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Stassi shares love for Italy wedding venue and daughter Hartford

In a separate post to Instagram, Stassi shared a series of shots from the special trip. And while the post gave a shout out to their venue in Italy, it was once again baby Hartford who took center stage and stole the show.

In the first picture, presumably taken at the rehearsal dinner based on her stunning dress, Stassi stood with Hartford perched on her hip as they smiled sweetly at one another.

The following shots alternated between breathtaking views of the venue and equally breathtaking shots of Hartford in a beautiful, champagne-colored dress complete with a massive bow on the front.

“My heart belongs to @hotelderussie … and Beau & Hartford (obvs),” Stassi captioned the post.

As many would have expected, Stassi and Beau’s second wedding is what her dreams were made of, full of all the romance, love, and glamour one could imagine.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.