Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark joined by Pump Rules co-stars in Rome for second wedding

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder headed to Italy with her husband Beau Clark and their 1-year-old daughter Hartford for their second wedding.

Officially tying the knot in September 2020, Stassi and Beau put their hopes for a dream wedding on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And after waiting as long as possible, their dreams are about to become a reality.

Taking to social media, the couple have been keeping their fans and followers updated on all the wedding fun as their special day approaches.

As if the idea of an Italian wedding wasn’t already lovely enough, Stassi and Beau were also surrounded by their closest loved ones, including members of Beau’s family who live in the country.

Over on Stassi’s Instagram, she shared a series of photos from their pre-wedding adventures.

In the first post, the Off With My Head author shared several pictures of herself holding Hartford while the little one munched on some pizza. The mother-daughter duo both wore white patterned outfits, and Stassi upped the chic look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

She captioned the post, “The Beaut Beaut & her pizza. A series.”

In her second post, Stassi shared a sweet snap of herself and Beau as they enjoyed a day around Rome.

For this post, she simply captioned it, “Amore.”

Stassi and Beau joined by Katie Maloney and ex-husband Tom Schwartz

Stassi and Beau have been surrounded by plenty of their close friends and family as they reaffirm their love for one another.

Included in their friends’ group are nonother than their former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. As Pump Rules fans may already know, Katie filed for divorce from Tom after over 12 years together back in March 2022.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the former couple listed their official separation date as just prior to Valentine’s Day. Thankfully, despite their pending divorce, both Katie and Tom have maintained they have the utmost respect and love for one another.

This seems to be the case as the two have joined Stassi and Beau in Rome. Taking to both of their Instagram stories, Stassi and Beau shared behind-the-scenes looks with their former co-stars.

Beau shared a video of himself and Tom as they prepared for the rehearsal dinner.

Stassi, meanwhile, shared snaps from her lowkey bachelorette party with Katie and her other bridesmaids, including her sister. “My version of a bachelorette party. Wine & pasta & then bed,” she captioned the one photo.

As the big day approaches, Stassi and Beau are sure to share more from their Rome romance.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.