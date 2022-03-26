Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz separated prior to Valentine’s Day

Katie Maloney listed her separation date just days prior to Valentine’s Day in her petition to divorce Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: Bravo

It turns out love wasn’t in the air for recently separated Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

Shortly after the announcement that the couple had decided to end their marriage, Katie filed for divorce. In newly acquired court documents, the official date of separation looks to have been just days prior to Valentine’s Day.

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz separated just days prior to Valentine’s Day

In court documents, obtained by PageSix, Katie listed February 12, 2022, as the former couple’s date of separation.

Katie also noted “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce filing. The documents also claim Katie requested that the court terminate Tom’s ability to request or be awarded spousal support.

Katie’s petition for divorce from Tom was filed on March 22, just a week after the pair took to their respective social media accounts to announce their split.

Katie and Tom’s divorce comes after three years of marriage and over 12 years together

In their separate statements posted simultaneously to Instagram, the couple shocked their followers and Vanderpump Rules viewers with the news of their split.

Although both expressed great love for one another, Tom noted it was Katie’s decision to walk away from their union.

“Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” Tom’s post read, in part. “…As sad as I am, still happy to say there’s no anger or bitterness.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Tom was later questioned about his split from Katie and whether any of the blame could be placed on her ongoing tension with Tom’s best friend and Pump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval, to which he quickly took full responsibility for the demise of his marriage.

And while Tom Sandoval wasn’t to blame for Katie and Tom’s separation, Katie recently opened up that stress had been “building up” and it got to a point where she could “no longer deny it.”

“I know [for] some people [it] may seem like a shock, or it may seem like an abrupt thing, but for us, it’s not like we just decided this this week or yesterday or the day before,” Katie shared during a recent episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast.

“It just became more clear, and I could just no longer deny it,” she said. “There were so many happy moments, even day to day. I love being with him, but ultimately, I was just not fulfilled.”

In the days following their split, Katie and Tom reunited for a lunch date and documented the outing on social media with Katie confirming they were “all good.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.