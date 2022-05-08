Pump Rules: Stassi Schroeder shares sweet post with baby Hartford for Mother’s Day

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder shared a sweet message in celebration of Mother’s Day. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has embraced all parts of her motherhood journey. Since welcoming daughter Hartford in January 2021, Stassi and her husband Beau have continuously kept their fans and followers updated on each of Hartford’s milestones.

Of course, this also included Hartford’s elaborate first birthday party. Born as the first child during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, Hartford was front and center during her first birthday celebrations.

Now that another Mother’s Day has rolled around, Stassi took a moment to share some adorable moments between herself and Hartford along with a heartfelt message where Stassi shares her hopes for their future relationship.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shares pictures with daughter Hartford on Mother’s Day

Taking to her Instagram, Stassi shared a series of pictures which included multiple shots of her cuddled up to Hartford, and another sweet photo of her posing alongside her own mom, Dayna.

In the first shot, Stassi stands, holding baby Hartford and presses Hartford’s cheek against her lips. Although it’s unclear just how into the kiss Hartford was, it’s obvious that Stassi was looking to smother her little one with love.

The next shot shows Stassi and Hartford once again, but this time the mother-daughter duo is snuggled up on the sofa. Stassi uses her body to curl around Hartford as she entertains herself with her feet in the air and a pacifier in her mouth.

The final picture features another mother-daughter duo — Stassi and her own momma. The pair stand next to one another and smile for the camera in near-matching white ensembles.

Stassi captioned the post, “All I want is a life where Hartford let’s me smother her with hugs, kisses and cuddles 24/7. Mom, I get it now. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there.”

Stassi’s new book hits the New York Times’ Bestseller list

Stassi has plenty to celebrate these days, including learning her newest book, Off With My Head, hit the New York Times’ Bestseller list. Stassi found success with her first book Next Level Basic, but that didn’t take away from her excitement again this time around.

In another post to Instagram, Stassi shared the moment she received the good news. Although she was in the middle of having her hair done (foils and all), Stassi beamed as she learned the fate of her newest book release.

She captioned the post, “Holy sh*t. Off With My Head is a New York Times Bestseller!!! Omg. It feels freaking unreal to be recognized twice… and please ignore the foils. Being blonde is high maintenance. #owmh 😭😭😭.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.