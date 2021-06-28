Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright share baby updates as Las Vegas birthday trip ends

After a baby-friendly”birthday celebration in Vegas, Brittany and Stassi share the baby highlights from the trip. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark celebrated her 33rd birthday with their former co-stars Brittany Cartwright and husband, Jax Taylor, in Las Vegas.

Their little ones also joined the couples. Stassi and Beau’s six-month-old daughter Hartford and Brittany and Jax’s son, Cruz, were both in tow as the group made the “baby-friendly” trip to Nevada.

Although the trip looked significantly different with the addition of the babies, the group was clearly having a blast as they experienced Las Vegas through the eyes of Cruz and Hartford.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As the trip came to an end, Brittany and Stassi both took to their Instagram stories to share the cutest baby moments from their trip. From playtime all the way to trying new foods, Cruz and Hartford were the clear stars of the show.

Brittany and Stassi share baby updates of Cruz and Hartford

Naturally, a trip with babies under a year old is no easy feat. However, the couples managed to make it look pretty easy — and they had a blast doing it.

Over on Cruz’s Instagram account (run by Brittany, of course), they shared a snap of Cruz and Hartford laying side by side on a blanket. Each of them wore nothing but a diaper given the Nevada temperatures.

“Cruz’s little sweetHart! [heart emojis],” they captioned the post.

Then, over on Stassi’s Instagram Stories, she shared a picture simultaneously, but this time it seems that Hartford found Cruz’s tummy to taste yummy!

“Um [confused face emoji],” Stassi captioned the silly photo.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

And in yet another pic, Cruz and Hartford continued their shenanigans. Hartford got onto her tummy and decided to stick her hand in Cruz’s mouth.

Stassi wrote, “My beaut knows how to torture.”

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Hartford tries new foods, Cruz passes out from a long day of travel

While in Vegas, Stassi, Beau, Brittany, and Jax took Cruz and Hartford with them as they dined out in celebration of Stassi’s birthday.

And with that came some fun in watching Hartford try a new food. This time, she was trying a new vegetable — asparagus.

Brittany shared the moment on her Instagram Stories and captioned the post, “I LOVEEEE WATCHING HER TRY NEW FOODS IT’S SO CUTE LOL [pink hearts emoji].”

Pic credit: @Brittany/Instagram

Meanwhile, Brittany also shared a snap of Cruz sitting in Jax’s lap while they were out for the meal.

“MY BABIES [loving face emoji],” she wrote.

Pic credit: @Brittany/Instagram

When the little families finally made their way back home to California, it seemed like the trip took its toll on baby Cruz.

Brittany posted a picture of him passed out on their couch after arriving back home.

Pic credit: @Brittany/Instagram

“Wiped out,” she wrote with the story. While the trip seems to have been a blast, the families will need a bit of time to readjust their schedules.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.