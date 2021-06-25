Stassi Schroeder heads to Las Vegas for ‘baby friendly’ birthday celebration with former Vanderpump Rules co-stars

Stassi Schroeder celebrated her birthday with husband Beau Clark, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s time to party! Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, her husband Beau Clark, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor boarded a plane to Las Vegas to celebrate Stassi’s birthday.

The group decided to hop a flight to Las Vegas to celebrate Stassi’s 33rd birthday. And naturally, this celebration had a couple of other faces tagging along for the ride.

Both couples welcomed their first children earlier this year, and there’s no way they were about to leave their little ones behind. Brittany and Jax’s two-month-old son, Cruz, and Stassi and Beau’s six-month-old daughter, Hartford, joined their parents.

Cruz and Hartford take their first plane ride

Taking to their respective Instagram stories, the new parents all shared video clips of the journey to Las Vegas.

Stassi shared two clips of Hartford to her stories. In the first, Hartford is laying in her crib as the little family prepares for their trip.

Stassi captioned the video, “Vegas bound today for my birthday [birthday cake emoji]”

In the second video, Hartford is sitting up in her crib dressed in a light pink woven cardigan with a surprised look on her face.

“The face you make when you realize you’re going on your first plane right?!?!” Stassi wrote.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Then, over on Jax’s Instagram stories, he shared snaps of himself, Brittany, and Cruz waiting to board their flight. Cruz is fast asleep in Brittany’s arms, and then he’s hanging out with his dad.

“Vegas here we come!,” he shared in one picture.

In the other he wrote, “Waiting for his bestie.”

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

In another shot, Brittany shared a selfie of herself, Jax, and Cruz once they were settled on the plane. Cruz was fast asleep, and it seems that the flight was a success.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany, Jax, Stassi, and Beau settle in for a ‘baby friendly’ Vegas birthday

The group took to their Instagram stories once again when they had finally landed and settled into their hotel in Las Vegas.

Stassi shared a video of herself, Brittany, and their little ones on a massive interior swing enjoying their time settled into the hotel.

Brittany also shared a snap of both Hartford and Cruz on a baby blanket.

“@phvegas we are hereeee!” she wrote.

Pic credit: @Brittany/Instagram and @stassischroeder/Instagram

It’s not entirely clear what birthday celebrations are in store for the group, but fans can be certain that it will contain baby-friendly adventures and bonding for the families.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is currently filming. And without the familiar faces of Brittany, Jax, Stassi, and Beau, fans are most definitely in for a shake-up.

Thankfully, their social media accounts are keeping fans up to date on what they’re up to now that they’ve all made their exits.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.