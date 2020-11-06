Andy Cohen talks Vanderpump Rules without Stassi and Kristen, says the show will have ‘real drama’

The future of Vanderpump Rules is still in limbo after a slew of cast firings in recent months.

After a rocky Season 8, the series got a lot of negative reviews from long time fans who felt it had strayed from the show we once loved.

With a new batch of cast members in tow, it seems Bravo was trying to reinvigorate the franchise but it may have backfired.

The newbies were unforgettable to say the least, and some made a mark on viewers but not for the right reasons.

Some of the OGs found themselves in hot water as well, and after the season ended, four cast members were fired by the network.

Newcomers Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens as well as long time cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were all axed for racially insensitive tweets and actions.

Since the firings, Bravo has not announced a date for Season 9 and fans have been speculating that Vanderpump Rules has been canceled.

However, Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen is giving fans hope of the show’s return.

Andy Cohen talks Vanderpump Rules

During a chat on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast, the 52-year old dished on the future of the show.

“People were really pinning on what was real and what was maybe a leap about the last season,” notes Andy.

“I think that what was so brilliant about Vanderpump Rules and why that show is so hard for all the other people who tried to replicate it. You can’t say you’re gonna open a bar and do a Vanderpump Rules type show…that’s hard to replicate.”

But if the show features actual Pump employees, Andy says ” I think where it goes is … I think they’re going to have real drama built into her reopening this restaurant after a pandemic.”

And the Watch What Happens Live host is not worried about Stassi and Kristen’s absence from the show.

Andy says the show will be real

During the chat, the single dad admits that Vanderpump Rules will be just fine without the axed cast members.

He explains, “I actually think in an odd way” [reopening the restaurant after the pandemic] is “Going to create a lot of story that is absolutely real, and they’ll be able to lean into it.”

“And frankly,” says Andy “Stassi and Kristen didn’t work there anymore.”

He adds, “They’re both brilliant characters on television…

As for Vanderpump Rules return, “I think it will be interesting to see who’s there and who’s not and what’s really happening. I think they’ll have a better time doing that and they’ll be a lot of built stuff that’s actually happening,” says Andy.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.