Southern Charm spoilers: Venita Aspen and Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas hash it out

The Southern Charm Season 10 finale has arrived.

Last week, another bout of drama hit Ventia Aspen and Jarrett “JT” Thomas’ friendship.

Things between the two have been complicated since they confirmed chemistry, but JT quickly shut things down because he was seeing someone.

As the season played out, many questions were raised, especially about the filming timeline, when the cast visited the Bahamas, and when Venita went into JT’s room without a mic or camera.

In the most recent episode, Venita felt off about her friendship when Leva Bonaparte revealed that she heard JT tell his barber that “some Black girl was all over” him, which caused friction.

Leva confronted her friend on behalf of Venita, and it seemed to clarify a few things, but not everything.

Venita Aspen meets up with Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas

In a sneak peek for the Season 10 finale of Southern Charm, Venita Aspen and Jarrett “JT” Thomas sit down and discuss what was said at the barber.

Fortunately for JT, Venita values their friendship despite his bombshell, which is that he has a girlfriend but has feelings for her.

As the friends hash out what happened when JT was at the barber and spilling the tea about his situation, Venita asserts that she is still “10 toes down” for JT.

She says that he doesn’t talk like that, and she wants to confront Ryan Albert. He is the one who told Leva Bonaparte about what was said to the barber, which resulted in the Republic owner confronting JT.

Southern Charm Season 10 reunion trailer teases fractured friendship

Season 10 of Southern Charm was filmed last spring and into summer.

Once filming wrapped it’s unclear where things stood between Venita Aspen and Jarrett “JT” Thomas.

Bravo dropped the reunion trailer earlier this week, and it’s clear that their friendship is fractured. In one scene, Venita leaves the stage to grab her phone to bring the receipts.

The back-and-forth between the two highlights the animosity, and after Venita recently spoke out about how the Southern Charm editing made her look, she likely attended the reunion ready and waiting.

We suspect there is more we haven’t seen, and we expect some surprises at the reunion. It was filmed in February, which allowed the cast time to catch up on the episodes and hear what everyone said in their confessionals.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.