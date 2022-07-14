Southern Charm: Madison LeCroy says Austen Kroll is ‘not husband material’

Madison LeCroy threw shade at Austen Kroll and talked about her upcoming wedding. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Southern Charm viewers watched the relationship between Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll implode as filming for the show continued.

They finally said their goodbyes and separated during Season 7, so Season 8 is awkward for them.

When Austen found out Madison was engaged with some of the others while the cameras were rolling, he called her “f*****g Medusa.” That comment made it to air, and now, Madison has her say about the failed relationship.

Madison LeCroy says Austen Kroll is ‘not husband material’

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside Southern Charm costar Venita Aspen, Madison LeCroy dished her upcoming wedding and her dead-in-water relationship with Austen Kroll.

Madison and Austen were up and down a lot throughout their time on Southern Charm. Craig Conover was not a fan of hers, and it seems that has changed a bit since the pair broke up and split completely following Season 7.

After Madison learned about what Austen said in response to her engagement news, she came out swinging.

The blonde beauty told ET, “Austen’s not husband material, and I have quickly realized what that is, and I’ve been put on a pedestal in the relationship that I am in. And I think that every woman deserves that kind of love.”

She also revealed she was “depressed, emotionally and mentally drained by that previous relationship.”

Madison LeCroy discusses upcoming ‘intimate’ wedding

Madison LeCroy will be marrying her fiance, Brett Randle, in November. She has teased some bridal makeup and hair, which has followers fully invested.

Brett often pops up on her Instagram, but he didn’t film Southern Charm alongside his girlfriend. While Madison initially said he never would, she revealed that he’s warming up and “never” may no longer be the case.

The Southern Charm star and her fiance will tie the not in a very intimate setting.

She said, “My wedding is going to be 35 people and just family.”

There will be no Southern Charm cameras either, which is interesting since the fall is typically when the new seasons are filmed. With a reunion likely after Season 8, it will be fun to see if Madison can convince Brett to be there while it’s filmed and perhaps make an appearance like Chleb Ravenell did last season with Kathryn Dennis.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.