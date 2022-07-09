Southern Charm fans question whether Kathryn Dennis used Chleb Ravenell

Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell split on Southern Charm. Pic credit: Bravo

Southern Charm viewers watched as Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell split during the third episode of the hit Bravo show.

The couple began dating shortly before the Season 7 reunion and even lived together before filming Season 8.

Things went south almost immediately during the season premiere, which also happened to be Kathryn’s birthday. Viewers watched as she and Chleb argued, and by the second episode, he was leaving the house after an argument and not returning for days.

Did Kathryn Dennis have an ulterior motive for dating Chleb?

As the Southern Charm episode played out and more viewers caught up, there was plenty of feedback about Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell’s relationship and their split.

Season 7 was tough for Kathryn as she was called out for comments she made and questioned about whether she was a racist.

One viewer called her out on that, tweeting, “Kathryn got with Chleb to market herself as non racist but the d**k was really good and she stayed. But she’s also unhinged so we knew that wouldn’t last. #SouthernCharm.”

Another accused the redhead of using Chleb, writing, “Chleb got used [eyeroll emoji] Kathryn didn’t and doesn’t and will never want that Man. SMH. #SouthernCharm.”

Southern Charm viewers weigh in on Kathryn Dennis breaking up with Chleb Ravenell

Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell were serious enough to live together. There was some discussion about his bonding with Kathryn’s children, who she sees for visitation as they live with their dad, Thomas Ravenel.

Some viewers thought that Chleb walking away for five days signaled things were already over between the two. A few even cheered her on for breaking up with him, and some mocked the one tear she had rolling down her cheek.

A viewer chimed in with, “That one tear after she dumped Caleb. #SouthernCharm.”

Another one agreed that five days is too much, saying, “If I don’t hear from a guy for 5 days when we live together, it’s over #SouthernCharm.”

As the season progresses, how things will go from here between Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell remains unknown. He did confirm they are no longer speaking since their breakup, but with the Southern Charm reunion coming up, things could get messy.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.