Southern Charm: Austen Kroll refers to Madison LeCroy as ‘Medusa’

Southern Charm is only a few episodes in, but the drama is roaring and ready to go.

Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy were once a couple on the show, and since their split, it appears things aren’t amicable.

During the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show, Madison announced her engagement news while on Amazon Live. The guys were having a get-together and watched as she shared her big news.

Austen Kroll calls Madison LeCroy’ f*****g Medusa’ after learning she was engaged

None of the men had any idea Madison LeCroy was engaged to Brett Randle, and when she was asked on Amazo Live if she had informed any of her exes, her response threw shade Austen Kroll’s way.

She mentioned she had let Hudson’s dad know, as he was the only important ex in her life. It seems that no one else meant enough to get a heads up from the Southern Charm blonde.

Austen reacted while with the guys, saying, “What a poor bastard he is to a life of servitude with f*****g Medusa.” He was shocked to hear the announcement, and it appeared he almost thought it was a joke.

The two Southern Charm stars dated on and off for roughly two years as some of their relationship played out on the show. They wanted different things, and it was awkward for some of the cast members when everything ended.

Will Madison LeCroy’s fiance be on Southern Charm?

Madison LeCroy has chosen to keep her relationship away from Sothern Charm. Don’t expect to see Brett Randle appear on the show anytime soon, especially after she had a public relationship with Austen Kroll.

An upcoming episode features a ladies’ get-together, which appears to kick off some drama. Madison wants to keep peace in her life and keep her fiance to herself. Her son, Hudson, hasn’t appeared on the show much either.

Her wedding is scheduled for later this year, and Madison and Brett just bought a house together. She often shares photos of him on social media. They appear to be in love and have a good time together. Madison is more relaxed this season, which is a different side of her.

As for Austen, he doesn’t appear serious with anyone else. He has been seeing Olivia on Southern Charm, but it isn’t close to Madison and Brett’s level of commitment.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.