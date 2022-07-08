Will Shep Rose and Craig Conover leave Southern Charm?

Shep Rose and Craig Conover thought about leaving Southern Charm. Pic credit: Bravo

Southern Charm OGs Shep Rose and Craig Conover are some of the few left on the show after eight seasons.

The notorious playboy and the pillow guy joined the original cast back in 2014 and remain a staple today.

However, that doesn’t mean they haven’t thought about walking away from the hit Bravo show. In fact, Shep and Craig have thought about it on occasion.

Shep Rose and Craig Conover discuss Southern Charm exit

Shep Rose and Craig Conover have seen their fair share of drama. Kathryn Dennis has put on quite a show throughout the years, but she has always found a sympathetic friend in Craig. Shep, however, hasn’t always been on her side, especially when it came down to the back and forth between her and Thomas Ravenel.

While speaking to The List, Shep and Craig both admitted there have been times they thought about exiting Southern Charm. Both agreed that there are different moments each season where sometimes it seems like walking away would be the best option.

Shep told the publication, “About 20 times during this season, being like, ‘I can’t do this again. I cannot do this again.'”

Both seemed to agree that living their lives in front of the cameras isn’t always easy. The raw and real emotions come out, and sometimes, it isn’t pretty.

With their relationships front and center, it can be a tricky situation. Shep has been with Taylor Green for quite some time, and it looks like the pressure is on to move to the next step. Craig dated Naomie Olindo on the show, and it was awkward when things went south between them. Now, he is dating Paige DeSorbo, and reliving all of the firsts of a relationship in front of the camera.

Why haven’t Craig Conover and Shep Rose left Southern Charm?

Despite the chaos with filming sometimes, Shep Rose and Craig Conover enjoy filming with the cast. They have been together through eight seasons, with comings and goings in between, but they all care about each other.

Shep mentioned the perks of being on Southern Charm while speaking to the publication, saying, “It’s getting to meet these people, people that you might even really admire, and they, for some reason, like your show. It’s a trip. [We] get to go to LA. We get to maybe go backstage at a concert or something like that.”

It doesn’t look like these two OGs have plans to leave anytime soon.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.