Landon Clements confirms Kathryn Dennis played a role in her Southern Charm exit

Landon Clements exited Southern Charm after Season 4. Pic credit: Bravo

Southern Charm viewers may wonder what happened to Landon Clements.

She was part of the cast from Season 2 until her exit following Season 4.

At best, Landon and Kathryn Dennis had a contentious relationship, and it became too much drama for the brunette.

Landon Clements confirms she exited Southern Charm because of Kathryn Dennis

It was speculated that Landon Clements left the show due to the conflicts between her and Kathryn Dennis; the two were often going head-to-head.

Thomas Ravenel was a huge point of contention between the two as the redhead, who had two of Thomas’ children, felt Landon was moving in on her man.

While speaking to Us Weekly about her exit from Southern Charm and whether she missed the show, Landon confirmed Kathryn Dennis was why she left.

The former Southern Charm star said, “It’s just, again, this whole, you know, the single mother thing. She just manipulates everything into whatever it is that she needs in that moment. Just the way she treats people, it’s not how I treat people. It was too much negativity.”

Landon also addressed the situation where Kathryn talked about Cameran Eubanks and the rumor her husband was having an affair. It’s something no one liked, and even Naomie Olindo called Kathryn out on it.

She told the publication, “It’s deplorable, and I don’t, you know, support that or encourage that.”

Will Landon Clements and Kathryn Dennis ever be friends?

Currently, Landon Clements splits her time between California and Charleston. She still makes time for her friends but has no desire to pop back into the world of Southern Charm.

When asked whether she and Kathryn could reconcile, Landon said, “She will never be a friend of mine, but I hope she finds peace for herself so that she can be the best mother she can be.”

The women are two different people at two different places in life. Landon mentioned that she still thinks of Thomas Ravenel and the kids (Kensie and Saint) and wishes them well. She hasn’t been in contact with him, though. Things were awkward after some Charmers tried to push Thomas and Landon into a relationship.

Landon Clements revealed she is thankful for Southern Charm because it came at a time when she needed it. She has moved on from that stage in her life but will forever have a tie to the show as she aired for three seasons.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.