Southern Charm: Why did Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah split?

Naomie Olindo returns to Southern Charm without Metul Shah. Pic credit: Bravo

Southern Charm is back with a familiar face returning too.

Season 8 of the hit Bravo show is set to kick-off, and Naomie Olindo is back after a season away from the show.

Naomie walked away to focus on her life outside the reality TV show, including her relationship with Metul Shah, who appeared on the show alongside his girlfriend on several occasions.

Why did Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah split?

Everything appeared to be going well for Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo when she walked away after Season 6. She had been dating Metul Shah for a few years at that point.

She moved away from Charleston to New York City to be with him, but things took a bad turn when Naomie discovered he had been unfaithful to her less than a month after the move.

After nearly three years together, Naomie and Metul called it quits, and since then, the Southern Charm hasn’t spoken to him.

While talking to People, Naomie Olindo explained why she doesn’t stay in contact with her ex. She said, “It’s so crazy, but I don’t think that it’s healthy to keep talking with your ex. Once you discuss everything you need to discuss, there’s really no need to revisit that. The no-contact rule, I think, is very important. So I just followed that.”

Even though the public split wasn’t ideal, the relationship ending for Naomie appears to be a good thing. She told the publication, “I just learned so much from the experience, the biggest lesson being the importance of not losing myself by trying to please someone else. That’s definitely something in hindsight I think happened, but I wasn’t even aware of it. So it’s in the forefront of my mind now. It’s helped me figure out what I did want and what I didn’t want.”

Naomie Olindo hooked up with Craig Conover when she returned to Charleston

When the Season 8 trailer for Southern Charm dropped, viewers learned that Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover hooked up when she returned to Charleston.

The two were a couple throughout a few seasons of the hit Bravo show, and their breakup was featured on screen. How their hook-up came about remains unclear, but Craig is currently dating Paige DeSorbo, who will also appear this season.

Whether Naomie chooses to talk about her split from Metul remains unclear, but his name will likely come up a time or two, especially since the breakup was fresh when filming began.

Southern Charm returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on Bravo.