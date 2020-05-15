Southern Charm drama: Rebecca Lynn Wash and Naomie Olindo speak out after Cameron Eubanks quits show

Cameran Eubanks is speaking out once again about the rumors that her husband, Jason Wimberly, had an affair.

The alleged mistress, Rebecca Lynn Wash, and Naomie Olindo have spoken out about the infidelity rumors following Eubanks confirming her Southern Charm exit.

News about the alleged affair broke earlier this week, but Cameran has denied the allegations and boasted about her faithful husband, Jason.

Rebecca Lynn Wash speaks out

On Cameran Eubanks’ Instagram stories, she shared a post written by the alleged mistress, Rebecca Lynn Wash. She stated she has never had a relationship with Jason Wimberly.

While she does know who Cameran and Jason are, there has never been interaction with either of them.

It looks like Cameran is backing up Rebecca’s claims. She added a note on the bottom, revealing that Rebecca Lynn Wash is the victim. There was no reason to drag her through the mud.

Eubanks acknowledges that she signed up for reality television, but this poor woman did not.

Ironically, the article exposing the alleged mistress mentioned that Kathryn Dennis was reportedly exposing Jason Wimberly and this girl for their infidelity while filming Southern Charm.

It was also allegedly part of the reason Cameran left Southern Charm, to protect herself from the exposure of what was coming.

Naomie Olindo speaks out

Shortly after all of the news about the alleged affair broke, and Cameran Eubanks put out that statement regarding her husband, Naomie Olindo decided to speak her truth.

Season 7 of Southern Charm will not only be without Cameran Eubanks, but it will also be without Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner. The two ladies will be following one of the original Southern Charm stars out the door.

In addition to Cameran’s post about Rebecca Lynn Wash, Naomie called out Kathryn Dennis for spreading the false rumors. She said, “Shame on you @kathryndennis for this and MANY other things.”

She and Chelsea Meissner decided to walk away from the show after Season 6 as well. All three of the ladies allegedly gave notice of their intent not to return several months ago.

The Cameran and Jason rumors didn’t trigger this, but those didn’t help matters within the friend group.

Southern Charm won’t be the same without three of the ladies returning, especially because they brought a lot of the fun and parties to the show. All three are attempting to keep their personal lives intact as much as possible.

Naomie believes that Kathryn Dennis is responsible for the latest round of headlines, and they are over it.

Southern Charm’s production has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it is expected to return to Bravo later this year.