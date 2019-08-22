Cameran from Southern Charm was on Real World and Girls Gone Wild

Cameran Eubanks has been on Southern Charm since the beginning. She is a real estate agent in Charleston, South Carolina and hangs out with the socialites in the area.

A lot has changed for her throughout Southern Charm’s run, but her humble beginnings have viewers talking.

Back in 2004, Cameran Eubanks participated in The Real World. The season took place in San Diego when she was 19. At that point in her life, Cameran was still incredibly emotional about her parents getting divorced.

It was still fresh when she filmed The Real World, and on Southern Charm, her mom has appeared a few times.

A lesser-known fact about Cameran Eubanks is that she was a host of Girls Gone Wild following her MTV stint on The Real World. This show was widely popular when it aired as the girls who were a part of it were not afraid to show skin.

Cameran isn’t embarrassed by her career choices as a teen and young adult. In fact, she did both shows without garnering a bad reputation.

Now, Cameran Eubanks is no longer a girl gone wild. She is a wife and mother, something that has taken some getting used to.

Her husband, Jason, is rarely on the show, and before they had Palmer, Cameran was more social with the Southern Charm gang. Dealing with motherhood hasn’t been easy for her, and she talks about it while filming the show.

The Southern Charm reunion is currently airing, and there is hope that Bravo will give season 7 the green light.

Cameran Eubanks has managed to keep relevant in the reality television genre and continue to come out virtually unscathed.

Part 2 of the Southern Charm reunion airs Wednesday, August 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.