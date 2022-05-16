Southern Charm Season 8: Here’s when the Charmers return

Season 8 of Southern Charm is just a month away. Pic credit: Bravo

Southern Charm Season 8 finally has a premiere date on Bravo.

It feels like it’s been forever since Season 7 ended, and with filming on Season 8 wrapping back in December, fans have been waiting to find out when the show would return.

With several familiar faces returning, including Naomie Olindo, who took a season off, the drama will be top-notch moving forward.

When does Southern Charm return?

Thursdays this summer are about to get a lot hotter as Southern Charm Season 8 debuts on Thursday, June 23.

The premiere episode will be a super-sized one, which means the season is probably as full of drama as viewers would hope it would be.

There’s a lot to look forward to this time around, with new relationships, old flings, past choices, and complications popping up all over Charleston.

What can viewers expect to see on Southern Charm Season 8?

Kathryn Dennis is back, and she has a new relationship. She and Chleb Ravenell have since broken up, but their relationship will be a big part of her storyline this season. The previews show the two happy, but there is also a confrontation. As they navigate living together, things turn into something no one expected.

Madison LeCroy is back too. She will be focused on wedding planning, though her relationship will not be filmed for the hit Bravo show. The blonde beauty learned the hard way when her relationship with Austen Kroll played out on Southern Charm, and things didn’t go well for them.

Speaking of Austen, he returns with a new relationship. Olivia will be part of the show, but how far their romance goes is anyone’s guess. Is Austen ready to settle down as he watches his ex-girlfriend, Madison, move on with her life?

Craig Conover was in a good place, but with the return of Naomie Olindo, things get complicated. His relationship with Paige was in the beginning stages, but when Naomie returns home, things get cloudy. In the trailer for Season 8, Craig reveals he and Namoie hooked up recently, which begs the question of whether it happened while he was dating Paige or not.

Shep is still living his life, but his girlfriend, Taylor, isn’t happy with how things are going. Their relationship is strained as she wants to settle down, and he isn’t sure he wants to go that route. At 42, it’s time to decide where his life is headed, and Taylor evaluates whether she needs to stick around or if this could be the end for the couple.

Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith will also be back. Everyone knows that things are usually fancier and filled with drama when Patricia is involved.

Southern Charm Season 8 premieres Thursday, June 23, at 9/8c on Bravo.