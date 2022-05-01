Kathryn Dennis leaves little to the imagination with barely-there dress

Kathryn Dennis showed off her figure in a barely-there dress. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis is known for pushing the limits on everything in life, including fashion.

The Southern Charm star has shown off various looks on social media. From blonde hair to her signature red locks, Kathryn doesn’t disappoint.

Her latest look has the temperature turned way up.

Kathryn Dennis wears dress held together by strings

On Instagram, Kathryn Dennis showed her followers what she’s working with. She used the caption, “Heads Carolina 🔮”

Her signature red locks were nowhere to be found, as she had blonde hair for this photo. The Southern Charm star posed on a balcony and left very little to the imagination with the dress she chose.

Kathryn wore a shimmery blue-green colored dress reminiscent of what an ice skater would wear in a competition. The side of the dress was held together by black strings, but her entire side was exposed.

The front and the back of the dress are very short, barely covering her behind. There were no visible panty lines or bra straps.

When will Southern Charm return?

Kathryn’s followers are anxious to see when Southern Charm will return for Season 8.

She has been a staple on the show, revealing all of the ups and downs of her life throughout the last seven seasons.

While there isn’t a premiere date for Season 8, filming ended just before Christmas in December 2021. It is rumored to be a chaotic adventure, with a few of the costars unfollowing each other when filming wrapped.

It’s unclear whether Kathryn Dennis will be able to show off her children while filming. Their father, Thomas Ravenel, is no longer affiliated with the show and has primary custody of both Saint and Kensie. She has been sharing her adventures with her kids on social media, including the cute makeup looks she shared with her daughter recently.

As for her love life, Kathryn hasn’t shared anything publicly since her split from Chleb Ravenell. It’s speculated their relationship may appear during Season 8 of Southern Charm. However, they broke up before filming ended, so it’s unclear if viewers will see much of the couple.

Kathryn joins Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Leva Bonaparte, John Pringle, and Shep Rose for Season 8. It’s been a while since the crew has been on the Bravo airwaves, and viewers can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.