Southern Charm cast begins to show out ahead of monumental Season 10

Southern Charm has made it to Season 10!

Things have been all over the place with the Bravo show, with cast changes, scandals, and firings throughout the last decade.

Viewers had to say goodbye to Miss Patricia Altschul’s butler, Michael, as he suffered a stroke and went to a facility to help him live his best life. In the interim, Whitney Sudler-Smith has been the stand-in, but he isn’t cutting it for the queen of Charleston.

Shep Rose and Craig Conover are the only OGs still on the show. Austin Kroll and Madison LeCroy came in next, and the rest were all added relatively recently.

Kathryn Dennis was fired after Season 8, and it doesn’t appear she will be a part of the monumental season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The good news is that Southern Charm filming began earlier this year, and it seems the crew is close to wrapping up, as some confessionals are already being filmed.

Shep Rose shares a behind-the-scene confessional shot

Over the weekend, Shep Rose was filming some confessionals for the upcoming 10th season of Bravo’s Southern Charm.

Viewers have been interested in seeing what he has to say and what he’s been up to, as during the Season 9 reunion, he confirmed he had a drinking problem.

He seems to be doing well, as he is still his same unserious self.

She shared a shot from him filming his confessional and wrote “pants optional” across it. He was dressed up for his upper body shot but wore shorts that didn’t go with things. Luckily for him, no one will be any wiser.

Shep Rose filming a new confessional. Pic credit: @relationshep/Instagram

Salley Carson fits in with the girls

When news broke that Bachelor Nation’s Salley Carson would be joining Southern Charm, no one knew what to think.

She had appeared on Southern Hospitality while dating Joe Bradley, but that went south quickly. Salley knows Leva Bonaparte, which likely helped her get onto the show.

It seems she vibes well with Venita Aspen, as the two were jamming together at what appeared to be a cast event. Realistically, it could have even been the end of filming.

Salley won’t be the only new addition, though. Former America’s Next Top Model star Molly O’Connell is ready to join the women.

It seems there may not be as much female drama this season. However, it will be interesting to see what happens between these new girls and Madison LeCroy.

Season 10 is coming, and fans are excited to see where it goes.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.