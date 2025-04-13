Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality reportedly renewed

The Charlestonians will be back filming in no time.

Southern Charm and its spin-off, Southern Hospitality, will reportedly return for at least one more season each on Bravo.

It’s not surprising news, especially after Leva Bonaparte shared she was leaving Southern Charm to focus on her business and Southern Hospitality.

Things are chaotic in both groups of friends, but some cross over. We have seen Taylor Ann Green film both shows, but her friends are predominantly on Hospitality.

Queens of Bravo is reporting that filming for Charm will pick up this month, which is on point for when Season 10 began to film last year.

Hospitality details are unclear, but we suspect the cameras should be up in the next few weeks, especially if they hope to film a summer season.

Who will return for Southern Charm Season 11?

Southern Charm viewers can bank on Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll returning. Shep and Craig have been there since its inception, and the three are popular with viewers.

Venita Aspen revealed she would like to return for another season after what happened between her and Jarrett “JT” Thomas. We don’t suspect that JT will return after how things ended at the reunion and his decision to quit ahead of Season 10, but returning to film tells us that walking away wouldn’t be hard for him.

Molly O’Connell and Salley Carson would likely return. They appeared to have built friendships and had fun while filming.

Madison LeCroy is up in the air for a return because she is expecting a baby girl. She may decide to return and share the pregnancy with viewers, but there’s also a chance she wants to lay low while in the later weeks of pregnancy.

Taylor Ann Green and Rodrigo Reyes could go either way. Taylor had a less dramatic season, but the drama between her and Salley may have been too much for the blonde.

Who will return for Season 4 of Southern Hospitality?

Maddi Reese and Joe Bradley will likely return for another Southern Hospitality season. Their relationship was a massive focus of Season 3, and the other cast members were seemingly used as support for that.

Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp are two cast members we can see walking away. Will missed most of last season because he was at law school, and when he did return, Emmy was always upset because rumors about him cheating continued to circulate.

TJ Dinch, Michols Pena, Bradley Carter, and Lake Rucker will likely return.

Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality will likely air back-to-back, and we suspect they will return at the end of 2025.

Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality are currently on hiatus.