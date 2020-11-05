Source claims Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s ‘unnecessary drama’ has left RHOC cast divided

We’re now four episodes into Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and it’s all been centered around Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

The 42-year-old dropped a shocker during the premier by admitting to being an alcoholic, and viewers have since seen the aftermath of that.

Braunwyn’s rocky personal life has also been a topic of conversation in the media.

News broke that she and husband Sean Burke were no longer living together and that the Housewife is dating someone new.

Plus, there’s a lot of drama going down between the two-season alum and her castmates.

Braunwyn admitted to talking trash about Gina Kirschenheiter, and she’s also in hot water with Shannon Beador after Shannon claimed that she called Gina’s home “small and sad.”

Beador has denied the claims and had a big blowout with Braunwyn about the allegations in the latest episode.

However, things are not going to get much better between the blonde beauty and her fellow cast members anytime soon. As a matter of fact, they will get much worse!

Source accuses Braunwyn of “unnecessary drama”

As Braunwyn’s storyline continues to play out on The Real Housewives of Orange County, a source is speaking out about how the cast has been affected.

The insider revealed to HollywoodLife that the mom-of-seven has caused “Unnecessary drama” on camera and her behavior still affecting the cast’s relationships with each other even though filming has wrapped.

“Everything going on with Braunwyn has the cast of RHOC completely divided right now… It’s just been a lot of fighting over little things because the ladies didn’t really know [she was struggling with alcoholism or relationship issues]. Some cast members are not speaking to Braunwyn — and she, in return, is not speaking to them either,” shares the source.

The RHOC cast members allegedly think that Braunwyn “Wasn’t being honest about a lot of different things” happening in her life during the filming of Season 15.

Is the RHOC cast divided because of Braunwyn?

The insider dished that the other housewives were unaware of just how much Braunwyn’s alcoholism was affecting her family. It seems they were also caught off guard by the changing dynamics with her marriage to Sean Burke.

The source explained, “The cast is divided, and Braunwyn feels ganged up on. She thinks she was treated unfairly all season… She’s got a lot going on, but she’s strong.”

“This has been a really tough year for her,” the source continued. “The family drama in the press, her sobriety, and keeping it hidden [took a toll on her], and now, her cast members aren’t talking to her — it’s a lot [to deal with].”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.