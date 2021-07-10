‘Sojaboy’ Usman Umar calls Angela Deem ‘the biggest scammer’ on 90 Day Fiance

Usman Umar is accusing Angela of being a scammer Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Usman Usmar is lashing out at his sworn enemy, Angela Deem, after months of back and forth jabbing between the two.

He is now calling her out as a “scammer” with claims that she’s been using him for fame and fortune, leaving Michael Ilesanmi back in Nigeria whil she enjoys the spoils of reality TV fame for herself in the United States.

Usman Umar does not like Angela Deem

In the comments section of a recent Instagram post made by The Celeb Talk Guy, Usman dragged Angela after a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance. He wrote, “The biggest scammer on that 90 Day Fiance show on TLC was not Lisa but @angeladeem.”

“Michael show the world that he need nothing from her other than bring him to US. If really she loves him, she would have done that by now. But she refused all she does was to come to Africa to record the show with him and go back to the US to enjoy the benefit alone.”

Usman continued on reminding fans, “Don’t forget she stops him from using social media, the only app he uses is Whatsapp to communicate with her. This is the reason why she hate me bcus I can never be used like that any woman that try that sh*t I will cut her up just like I cut the last one. I know that woman is just using my African brother, Michael.”

Angela Deem and Usman Umar fought in March

Back in March, Angela and Usman went to head to head during a 90 Day Fiance Bares All episode. The two started out on good terms, but Angela refused to bite her tongue during the episode.

Usman, better known as SojaBoy, had just released his EP a few weeks prior and decided to buy a new home and a new car. At the time, Usman said he was doing well.

Usman claps back at Angela for being a scammer. Pic credit: @thatmommysaysbadwords/Instagram

But the 54-year-old Deem interrupted him telling the host, Shaun Robinson, that this was the Nigerian’s plan all along, saying, “You’re full of sh*t. You’re a scammer. That’s why Nigerians get a bad name.”

At the time, Angela was livid that her husband Michael Ilesanmi’s visa had been turned down and blamed Usman’s fake relationship with Baby Girl Lisa. The Georgia peach ranted and raved, telling Usman, “You’re a piece of s**t.”

“You sound like sh*t when you sing. You’re out of tune. When you sing without auto-tune, you sound like sh*t. What music? Anybody can do auto-tune. Have you ever heard Usman sing without the auto-tune? He sounds like sh*t.”

There has been no love lost between the two reality TV stars. TLC fans are currently watching Angela end her relationship with Michael after feeling neglected during her time of need.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.