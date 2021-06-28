90 Day Fiance: Is Angela Deem in it for love or is this all about fame and money?

Angela Deem is ready to dump Michael Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem’s latest blowup at her husband Michael Ilesanmi and her declaration that she is ready for divorce has 90 Day Fiance fans wondering if the breakout star was ever in it for love or if this was all about reality TV fame.

So far, Angela and Michael have starred in two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, a season of 90 Day Fiance and two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and now, many fans of the franchise think that Angela may have been in it for the TV time and not necessarily for her love of Michael.

After all, it’s not like she hadn’t ever done TV before. In fact, she appeared twice on Maury as she accused her daughter of not knowing who the father of her child was.

So with the sudden popularity of 90 Day Fiance spinoffs like The Single Life making it possible for other TLC stars like Big Ed to gain even more fame without the baggage of a foreign spouse, it’s possible for Angela to keep her name in the spotlight and leave Michael in the dust. But is that what she’s really doing?

Angela Deem totally disregards Michael Ilesanmi’s worries

One of the major storylines for this season of Happily Ever After has been Angela Deem’s surgeries and recovery as she transforms herself into a sexy meemaw even though Michael does not approve.

Michael has been outspoken about his want to have a baby and his worry that something bad will happen to Angela as a result of these weight loss and cosmetic surgeries that she keeps having done.

Granted, Angela looks amazing but Michael has made it clear that he didn’t want her to change, showing even more disapproval when the surgeon removed more tissue than agreed upon during a breast reduction procedure.

And now, we’re at a point in the show where Angela has called Michael out for not supporting her during her surgeries even though he begged her not to have them. It’s become such a point of contention now that Angela started a seemingly random fight with her husband, accusing him of cheating again.

When that didn’t get her what she wanted, which was to have a tracker put on his phone, she became even more upset and started talking about divorce. She’s even met with a divorce attorney and 90 Day Fiance viewers are just waiting to find out if Angela really went through with the split or if it’s all just more dramatics for the show.

90 Day Fiance viewers weigh in

With all that said, 90 Day Fiance viewers have been sharing their opinion on what is really going on and many are questioning if Angela stuck by Michael because she loves him or if this has all been a ploy to get on TV and to stay there.

One Twitter user blasted Angela, writing, “Angela just wanted fame and money. That’s clear as hell. She treated Michael as a possession.”

Another wrote, “Angela held Michael captive in an abusive relationship for three years. She got her 15 minutes of fame and her surgeries. He got to be humiliated on TV.”

Yet another 90 Day Fiance viewer took to Twitter to suggest that Angela Deem might just end up on The Single Life.

While there has been chatter about a spinoff The Family Chantel-style for Angela and Michael once he finally makes it to America (if he ever does,) it wouldn’t be too shocking if they split up and she continues on with the 90 Day Fiance franchise without him despite the outcry from fans of the show to get her off the air.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.