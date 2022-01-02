Sister Wives spoiler: Janelle Brown says Robyn ‘doesn’t have to make any hard decisions’

Janelle Brown doesn’t think her sister wife Robyn makes any “hard decisions” in the family. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown doesn’t think her sister wife, Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth wife, has to make any “hard decisions” in the family.

In this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown’s strict pandemic rules, once again, took center stage.

Kody paid a visit to his second wife Janelle’s house to help with some yardwork when they discussed their differing opinions on how the family should handle safety protocols.

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown tells Janelle that Robyn has been ‘compliant’

When Janelle told Kody that his rules are what he and Robyn have “embraced,” he quickly interrupted and made it clear that it was what he sees as “fitting” and what Robyn has been “compliant to.”

Kody tried to explain to Janelle why Robyn didn’t seem to have any issues with complying with Kody’s strict rules.

“I think it’s easy for her simply because she sees the value in protecting our family,” Kody told Janelle, which she took to be a shot at her, insinuating that she didn’t put any value on protecting the family.

During her confessional, Janelle told the camera, “This value statement all the time is what he throws at me all the time. ‘Well, she sees the value in doing what I think,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s great that all her children are at home. That’s great.'”

Janelle Brown: Robyn ‘doesn’t have to make any hard decisions’

Janelle, who chose to put her kids ahead of Kody when it came to his rules, was clearly agitated and continued, “Like, that’s great. She doesn’t have to make any hard decisions. Her kids all stay home. ‘Well, she’s so compliant, she’s so… she sees the value,'” Janelle said as she mocked Kody and Robyn.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, my life is really different [than Robyn’s],'” Janelle continued.

Typically, Janelle has been known as Kody’s wife who is typically straightforward and pragmatic in her reactions. However, Kody’s behavior since the pandemic began has torn his relationships apart, between his wives and his 18 children, and his wives aren’t holding back their true feelings this season.

It’s easy for Sister Wives fans to understand why Christine, Kody’s third wife, decided to walk away from their spiritual marriage in November 2021 after 27 years together.

Kody’s rules became the end all be all, putting his pandemic protocols above his relationship with his own family members and allowing fear to dictate his actions.

Kody has had perhaps the most difficult time persuading his adult sons, Gabriel and Garrison (whom he shares biologically with Janelle) to comply with his rules.

Gabriel wasn’t willing to stop working and seeing his girlfriend and accused his dad Kody’s rules of “literally ruining” their family.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Browns’ disparity became even more apparent and now, some Sister Wives fans speculate that Janelle has moved on from Kody like her sister wife Christine.

Sister Wives fans will have to wait and see if Janelle continues to put up with Kody’s rules or follows Christine’s lead and moves on from their plural marriage.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.