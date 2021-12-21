Sister Wives fans praise Janelle Brown for putting her kids ahead of husband Kody Brown

Janelle Brown found support in her followers after Kody Brown suggested they kick their son out of her house. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown received the support of Sister Wives fans after Kody Brown suggested she kick their son out of her house.

Last week on Sister Wives, Kody Brown suggested that Janelle kick their son Garrison out of her house.

Because Garrison was still engaging in work and social activities in public and refused to abide by Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules, he felt he should move out.

However, Janelle stood her ground and explained that Garrison had been working hard to save up money to put a down payment on a house and refused to put her and Kody’s son out on his own just yet.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shares pic of her kids visiting for Christmas

Janelle recently took to Instagram to share some pics of her kids spending time together as she and Kody’s eldest son, Hunter, is in town for Christmas.

“Hunter arrived today. 3D Settlers of Catan deployed! Let the holiday games begin,” Janelle captioned her post.

Janelle’s first slide showed her kids Hunter, Savanah, and Garrison (along with his girlfriend) playing a game, and the second slide was a close-up shot of their game board.

Many of Janelle’s followers commented to express how happy they were to see her family together for Christmas, spending quality time together. Others couldn’t get over how much Janelle’s daughter Savanah resembles her.

However, some of Janelle’s followers pointed out how happy they were to see Janelle stand her ground and put her children first, referencing the scene when Kody suggested kicking out Garrison.

Sister Wives viewers rally behind Janelle Brown for standing her ground against Kody, putting her kids first

“Glad you didn’t kick [Garrison] out!” voiced one of Janelle’s followers. “[Kody] was way off base with that.”

Another one of Janelle’s fans told the 52-year-old mother of six, “Love you [Janelle] for putting your wonderful children first ! You’re a great mom ❤️”

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

“Just love your kids!” wrote another of Janelle’s fans. “I relate to your mama bear and love that your kids are your world. 🌎 ❤️”

One of Janelle’s followers added how important it is to put children first, especially when their father is absent, pointing out that Kody hasn’t spent time with Janelle or their kids.

“You are a fantastic mother !! And a great role model,” their comment read. “We must always put our children first in a situation where the father is absent❤️”

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Although Janelle temporarily lives in an apartment for the winter, that’s not stopping her from spending time with her loved ones this Christmas season.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.