Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown enjoys Thanksgiving in Utah, says things are ‘super stressful at home’

Christine Brown was glad she didn’t let the pandemic “control” her life. Pic credit: TLC

In this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown spends Thanksgiving in Utah with her kids, away from Kody, and said she is glad she didn’t let the pandemic “control” her life.

Christine Brown has found her voice this season on Sister Wives and viewers are loving it.

Christine and Kody Brown’s marriage suffered for years and over the last few seasons, Sister Wives fans have seen just how damaged their marriage really was.

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021 and has since moved to Utah where she’s living with her daughters Ysabel and Truely.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown travels to Utah for Thanksgiving

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle and Christine make good on their promises to leave Kody and the rest of the family in Flagstaff while they travel to Utah to spend time with family for Thanksgiving.

Although they both headed to Utah for Thanksgiving, Janelle and Christine spent their holidays separate, with Janelle staying at her sister’s house with her kids, and Christine and her kids celebrating at her daughter Aspyn’s house.

Christine was joined by her kids in Aspyn’s kitchen as they prepared their Thanksgiving meal, and everyone had a fun, stress-free time.

“We’re just having so much fun, and it’s so relaxing and wonderful,” Christine said of her time in Utah before hinting, and possibly foreshadowing, that she would return there again someday.

“I could definitely get used to this,” Christine added before making it clear that she wasn’t offering up any hints about moving. “Not saying anything!”

Christine Brown says ‘It’s super stressful at home’ with Kody

Christine continued, “I think part of the reason this is so nice and pleasant and easygoing is because it’s super stressful at home.”

Christine got a taste of what a smaller-scale, peaceful holiday felt like for a change, and she wasn’t complaining.

“Things are just hard at home,” Christine said. “So I think part of the reason this Thanksgiving is so nice is because I can just leave all of the problems and leave all of the stress and just have it be easy.”

Christine and Janelle have both made it clear that their relationships with their children trump their relationship with their husband, Kody.

“The relationship that I have with my kids is the most important relationship that I have. I’m grateful that I was able to see them this year.”

Unlike Kody, who allowed his fear of the pandemic to take precedence over keeping his family together, Christine admitted, “I’m just glad that I didn’t let COVID control my life.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.