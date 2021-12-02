Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown doesn’t trust Kody Brown, ‘can’t ride this emotional rollercoaster’

Christine Brown continued to become frustrated with Kody in a preview of Sunday’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s marriage continues to crumble on Sister Wives and Christine admitted that she no longer trusts her husband.

Season 16 of Sister Wives is giving viewers some insight into Christine and Kody’s failed marriage.

Christine expressed to Kody and his other wives that she adamantly wanted to move back to Utah, but no one else was on board.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown still determined to move to Utah

In the latest clip from Sunday night’s episode (which you can watch here), Christine continues to grow distant from Kody when they can’t see eye-to-eye on much of anything.

Kody met with Meri, Janelle, and Robyn during last week’s episode to get their opinions on moving back to Utah.

None of them were interested in moving, at least not yet. Robyn and Kody both said they would be open to living in Utah, but not until possibly later in life.

On this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody talks with Christine about his discussions with the other wives, but doesn’t want to come out and tell her that everyone was against her idea. Kody told Christine that he was “trying to be stoic” in his approach.

This left Christine thinking there might still be a chance that the family will move back to Utah. Sadly, she was wrong.

Christine Brown calls out Kody, doesn’t ‘trust a word’ he says

“What a stupid word he’s using. Stoic? Bulls** t, he’s an a**. Stoic. You wish you were stoic,” Christine said during her confessional, unleashing her true feelings.

“I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to talk to him,” Christine admits. “I don’t trust a word – there – I don’t trust a word that’s coming out of his mouth.”

Eventually, Kody admits to Christine that moving the family to Utah is off the table.

Christine admits, “I don’t know if I can ride this emotional roller coaster.”

As Sister Wives fans now know, Christine made good on her word – she decided to leave Kody, calling his bluff, and started a life for herself in Utah with her kids and granddaughter.

When the Browns first appeared on Sister Wives in 2010, the family was living under the same roof in Lehi, Utah.

Because of the laws at the time surrounding polygamy, Kody uprooted his four wives and 18 children to Flagstaff, Arizona, where most of the family resides now.

Since then, polygamy has been decriminalized in Utah, which is one of several reasons Christine wanted to move back.

Additionally, Christine and Kody’s kids live in Utah, as well as their only biological grandchild, Avalon.

Since leaving Flagstaff and moving to Utah, Christine is reportedly much happier and living life to the fullest.

Be sure to tune in Sunday to watch the rest of the episode and catch up with the Browns’ supersized family drama.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.