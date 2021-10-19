Sister Wives: Christine Brown reportedly relocates to Utah after selling Flagstaff, Arizona home

Christine Brown recently sold her Flagstaff, Arizona home and has reportedly moved back to Utah. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has reportedly moved back to Utah after selling her Flagstaff, Arizona home.

It looks like Christine is making her dream of moving back to Utah come true.

Last season, Sister Wives fans watched Christine push for the family to move back to Utah, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

Christine thought her husband Kody Brown was receptive to the idea until they met with Kody’s other three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, during the season finale.

Christine’s idea got shot down pretty quickly by her sister wives and the conversation ended with Christine storming off, exclaiming, “I can’t do marriage!” with Kody any longer.

Now, it looks as though Christine not being able to “do marriage” with Kody might be the case after all.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown reportedly relocates to Utah

According to one Starcasm, Christine Brown’s affidavit of property value lists her, the seller’s, address at a duplex in Murray, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City.

Christine Brown’s former home in Flagstaff, Arizona. Pic credit: TLC

Christine and Kody’s daughter Aspyn lives in Murray, Utah and their daughter Mykelti lives in nearby Lehi, Utah.

It appears that Christine is renting half of the 3,490-square-foot duplex as her name isn’t listed as an owner on the property.

As we previously reported, Christine listed her Flagstaff home for sale over the summer, sparking even more divorce rumors.

Originally listed in August 2021 for $725,000, Christine’s listing was removed in October 2021, leaving Sister Wives fans wondering about the state of her marriage to Kody and the future plans for the family to build on Coyote Pass.

We later reported that Christine’s listing was removed because she sold the home.

Christine was listed as the sole owner of her Flagstaff home, as Kody’s name was removed from the deed in August 2020.

Christine has plenty of ties to Utah

Christine has plenty of reasons to want to move back to Utah, namely her older children who live there and her only granddaughter, Avalon. Also, polygamy was decriminalized in Utah, Christine’s side of the family hails from the Beehive State, and several other Browns reside there.

Kody and Meri’s only daughter, Mariah, along with her fiancee Audrey, both live in Utah. And Meri runs her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, out of Parowan, Utah.

Christine and Kody’s relationship has been a “rough” one for several years now, and Christine has been open about it, both on the show and during interviews.

Only time will tell if Christine and Kody are truly done after 27 years of spiritual marriage.

Catch up with the rest of the family’s plans to build on Coyote Pass when Sister Wives returns for an all-new season next month.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.