Sister Wives star Robyn Brown admitted to getting teary-eyed watching this week’s scene when Kody and Janelle reunited after five weeks apart and Kody’s second wife, Janelle, responded and agreed on what puts their relationships in a “good place.”

Robyn tweeted during the episode, “It makes me tear up to see Kody and Janelle embrace after being apart as long as they had. It is always best when Kody is seeing all of his wives and kids and is in a good place with us all.”

Fans of the show will remember that Janelle asked Kody to stay away from her house at the height of the pandemic. Kody and Janelle have two adult sons living at home, Garrison and Gabriel, who were still active in the community for work and school.

Janelle fired back at Kody last month when he commented about her parenting choices regarding Garrison and Gabriel’s social lives.

In an effort to reduce spreading coronavirus, Janelle felt it was best that Kody not visit her home. But after five weeks apart, Kody finally visited Janelle and their reactions were caught on their smartphones for this week’s episode.

Janelle responded to Robyn’s statement about Kody seeing all of his wives and kids and how it keeps the rest of the family in a good place.

Janelle quoted and retweeted Robyn’s post and said, “That is so true ! We definitely feel it when something is wrong in one of the relationships.”

Kody’s wives have voiced that struggles in one relationship affect the others

Kody’s wives have spoken out this season about how struggles in one of his marriages spill over into the others. Janelle recently admitted that Kody’s relationship struggles with Meri have caused him to bring a “heaviness” to her home.

Kody’s third wife, Christine, who admitted that she tries to shield her kids from Kody and Meri’s marriage problems, talked earlier this season about Kody and Meri’s struggles and how it affects the family.

Meri has made several vague posts this season and even hinted that she was happy in her relationship with Kody and said she was at peace about things. But she hasn’t offered much detail other than what viewers see each week on the show.

Robyn’s followers had their own opinions about the topic

One of Robyn’s followers mentioned the fact that Meri has been left out and felt bad for Kody’s first wife.

“But Meri has been left out for years now. I feel bad for her and it looks like on the show that Codi is just leading her on”

Another fan of the show pointed out that none of the sister wives seem to be addressing Kody’s absence from his first wife, Meri.

They wrote, “You and Christine were quite concerned; Kody wasn’t seeing Janelle. Nonetheless, neither of you expressed concern that he wasn’t seeing Meri,” and included a gif that said “You FAKE and you PHONY”

Fans have been outspoken this season about the state of Kody and Meri’s dissolved marriage. The couple’s ongoing troubles have become the major focus of this season’s storylines.

Knowing that Meri and Kody’s broken relationship affects the others might be bad news for Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

After what fans saw this week, it doesn’t look like Kody and Meri will be repairing their marriage any time soon.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.