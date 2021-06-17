Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Sister Wives: Mykelti Brown-Padron teases a dramatic makeover


Mykelti Brown-Padron of Sister Wives
Mykelti Brown-Padron of Sister Wives teased a dramatic hair makeover. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown-Padron is ready for a change — the new mom teased her followers with pics suggesting a dramatic hair makeover.

The 25-year-old shared several pics on her Instagram stories, showing that she lopped off a good amount of hair, as well as debuted a new color.

Mykelti felt it was time for a change

The first pic Mykelti shared was a large pile of hair on the floor of a salon, along with the caption, “And the 4 hour journey begins[.]”

In her next snap, Mykelti posed for a mirror selfie from her salon chair, holding up a peace sign and puckering up for the camera.

(📸: @therealmeribrown/Instagram)
She wrote, “From [Neapolitan] and so long it touches my butt to….” Judging from the pile of hair on the floor, Mykelti chopped a good amount of length off her long hair.

Her next slide showed the Sister Wives star posing once again from her salon chair in a mirror selfie. She held the camera up to reveal her hair color waiting to process.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!
Mykelti Brown of Sister Wives on Instagram
Mykelti chopped off quite a bit of length and darkened her color. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

Mykelti returned to her signature purplish red color

“Can you guess the final color????” Mykelti asked her followers in a question box along with the photo, showing a reddish hue to her hair.

In her final pic, Mykelti showed off her hair once again, this time while it was wet. She wrote, “Well this is fun,” and showed off a new, rich purplish red color.

Mykelti Brown of Sister Wives on Instagram
Mykelti gave her followers a glimpse of her new hair color. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

Mykelti has sported a similar color before, as seen on episodes of Sister Wives. Mykelti has sported her “Neapolitan” color since she was pregnant with Avalon.

Mykelti’s natural hair color is blonde, like her mom Christine and her dad, Kody Brown. Nearly the entire Brown family inherited their dad Kody’s naturally blonde hair, though some of them dye it darker.

Mykelti’s older sister, Maddie Brown-Brush, also dyes her hair a dark, reddish hue, as does sister Mariah. Kody’s eldest son, Logan, has naturally dark hair. Other than Kody’s three adopted children, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, the rest of his kids have light locks.

Tony and Mykelti Padron of Sister Wives on TLC
Mykelti sported a similar color on her wedding day in 2016. Pic credit: TLC

The TLC star has been sporting multi-colored hair lately, as noted in her comment about “Neapolitan” hair. Due to the pandemic and being a new mom, it’s understandable that Mykelti hasn’t found much time to get to the hair salon.

Mykelti welcomed her first child with husband Tony Padron, Avalon Asa, just two months ago.

Mykelti, who lives in Utah with Tony and Avalon, is the Brown family’s fifth eldest child. She is Kody and Christine’s second eldest child and joins sister Aspyn, brother Paedon, and sisters Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

Sister Wives fans can look forward to footage of Avalon’s home birth, as Mykelti hinted that it would be featured on an episode of the show.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.

