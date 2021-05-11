Sister Wives: Mykelti Brown celebrates first Mother’s Day with daughter Avalon in sweet post, fends off trolls

Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter, Mykelti, shared pics of her and Tony’s daughter, Avalon, in celebration of her first Mother’s Day. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron, daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mom alongside daughter, Avalon and her husband, Tony.

The 24-year-old new mom was proud to share pics of her and Tony’s five-week-old daughter, Avalon, in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Mykelti shared adorable pics of Avalon in a bikini at the lake

In the pics, Avalon wore an adorable bikini with a fringed, yellow top and white floral bottoms, with a matching headband. In a second pic, Mykelti held Avalon while standing at the edge of a lake. In a third pic, Mykelti held Avalon upright with her toes in the sand and water.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mykelti captioned her post, “HAPPY MOTHERS DAY and first Mother’s Day to myself! It was wonderful. We went to the lake baby Avalon Asa and @tonychessnut and had carne asada at my MILs house”

In an effort to block trolls, Mykelti shared a message in her comments that she had taken all of the necessary precautions with Avalon in the sun

Despite what was meant to be a happy post, Mykelti and Tony have faced their fair share of ridicule from trolls online, who have made mean-spirited comments about them and their newborn daughter.

So, in an effort to preemptively thwart trolls, Mykelti took to the comments and had a message for any haters on her page.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“OKAY JUDGIES!!! Since y’all decided to teach a mom of 4 moms how to be one let’s just start here. She has sunscreen, I’m not stupid. She has a hat, it’s not pictured. She was in the sun for minutes max.”

“The entire time she was exposed to the sun I was careful. And lastly sun is awesome for babies, helps with the liver and jaundice. So move on!!!!” said the new mom.

Mykelti’s sister, Madison Brown, daughter of Kody and Janelle, responded to Mykelti’s message to haters, and said, “tell em sis!! Also, she looks freaking adorable! Wanna [munch] her belly!”

Mykelti felt she needed to address trolls who were sure to make comments on her post. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

One of Mykelti’s moms, Janelle Brown, also commented on the photo, saying, “Look at that cute belly !!!😍”

Mykelti and Tony welcomed their daughter, Avalon, last month

Mykelti and Tony welcomed their daughter on April 5 and Tony told PEOPLE, “We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery. We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor. My wife’s the strongest person I know and it shows.”

Mykelti added, “Avalon is gorgeous, enjoyable and full of life.”

Unfortunately, trolls attacked the couple and their newborn earlier this year when they announced their daughter’s birth, with some taking aim at Tony’s appearance, intelligence, and sexuality. Some trolls even used the couple’s birth announcement as an opportunity to attack Mykelti’s father, Kody Brown, for his life choices.

Avalon is Kody Brown’s third grandchild. His other daughter, Maddie, is mom to Axel and Evie, the other two grandchildren in the Browns’ family.

Earlier this year, Mykelti hinted that her home birth would be featured on an episode of Sister Wives. Fans of the show will have to wait for next season to catch the footage.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.