Sister Wives: Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown hit by a car

Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn was hit by a car over the weekend, but thankfully, she’s going to be okay. Pic credit: @gwendlynbrown/Instagram

Gwendlyn Brown, daughter of Kody and Christine Brown of Sister Wives, was involved in a car accident over the weekend.

The 20-year-old is doing “good” now, but she had a scary run-in with a car while she was riding her bike.

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown hit by a car

On Sunday, Gwendlyn took to her Instagram page to tell her followers, “remember when i bumped into a skateboard while biking? this time i got hit by a car 😍”

She added that her bicycle was bent and her Doc Martens boots were scuffed in the frightening ordeal. “It messed up my bike and docs but insurance money is 🤤 would not recommend getting hit though that sucked a**.”

Gwendlyn then added some more details about her scary ordeal in the comments, “also this is a bathroom in the science building where i had to take my chem exam. fortunately my profe had me go to the nurse first.”

In her accompanying pic, Kody and Christine’s fourth-eldest child posed for a bathroom selfie as she gave a peace sign to the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gwendlyn, who joined The Satanic Temple last year, propped her leg on the sink to show off a bloody gash on her knee and a large bruise on her thigh.

In a second slide, Gwendlyn showed the damage that was done to her bike. Her front wheel was bent enough to indicate that she was involved in a pretty serious impact.

Gwendlyn Brown is doing ‘good’ after the accident

Clearly, the situation could have turned out differently, but luckily, Gwendlyn is feeling okay now after the scary ordeal and verified to a friend that she’s going to be alright.

“GWENENETEEN YOU GOOD?” asked one of Gwendlyn’s friends.

Gwendlyn replied, “@scums.world i am now 😩”

Pic credit: @gwendlynbrown/Instagram

Gwendlyn is fourth in birth order between Kody and Christine Brown’s six biological children. Gwendlyn shares siblings Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, and Truely. In addition, Kody shares 12 other children between his other three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

Pic credit: @gwendlynbrown/Instagram

Gwendlyn’s accident comes on the heels of her parents’ split.

Earlier this month, Kody announced that Christine had left him and Christine shared her statement just minutes later.

According to a source close to the Brown family, Kody and Christine’s kids were understandably “upset” to hear that their parents were parting ways.

Since their split, Christine has moved to Utah where she’s starting a new life as a single woman with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truely.

Christine is living close to another one of Gwendlyn’s siblings, Aspyn, who lives just minutes from Christine’s duplex in Utah.

Gwendlyn’s older sister Mykelti shared a pic with their mom, Christine, over the weekend and Sister Wives fans gushed over how good Christine is looking these days.

Amid all of the Brown family’s drama, Sister Wives fans are certainly glad to hear that Gwendlyn is going to be okay.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.