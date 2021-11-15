Sister Wives fans can’t get over how ‘amazing’ Christine Brown looks with daughter Mykelti in Utah, minus Kody

Christine Brown is looking “amazing” and enjoying time with family in Utah after her split from Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC and @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown looks “amazing” as she continues to navigate her new life in Utah without Kody Brown.

Sister Wives fans had speculated that Christine was going to leave Kody and she confirmed the news earlier this month.

Christine and Kody announced their split on Nov. 2 in separate statements on their Instagram accounts.

Now living in Utah where she’s renting a duplex with her youngest daughter, Truely, Christine looks like she’s living her best life.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown continues to thrive in Utah with family

Christine and Kody’s daughter, Mykelti Brown-Padron, shared a pic on her Instagram account over the weekend.

In the pic, Mykelti stopped to pose with her mom Christine, who held Mykelti’s daughter Avalon in a baby carrier, and they were joined by Truely as the foursome took an outdoor, evening stroll.

“We had a lovely evening stroll last night,” Mykelti captioned her pic. “Just a walk to dinner and then this gorgeous view.”

Mykelti told her followers that she’s enjoying having her mom Christine and her youngest sister Truely living near her in Utah and they took advantage of having some girl time together this weekend.

“It’s so fun having my mom @christine_brownsw and Truely close to me so we can have random fun and play. Plus then we walked to shopping and #uberd home it was great fun.”

Sister Wives fans gush over how ‘amazing’ Christine Brown looks

Mykelti’s fans showed her lots of love in the comments and most of them couldn’t help but notice how great Christine is looking these days.

Sister Wives fans gushed over how “amazing” Christine looked. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

“Your mother looks amazing!” read one of many comments from Mykelti’s followers about Christine’s appearance.

Others echoed the sentiment and replied to the comment, gushing over how happy and healthy Christine seems in Utah.

“@desiraypearl I came here to say the same thing,” wrote another fan. “I agree she looks incredible!!”

Another comment read, “@desiraypearl came to say the same!!”

“@desiraypearl came to say the same thing!!! Happiness looks good on her. ❤️” read yet another comment from a fan, complimenting Christine.

Christine Brown is loving being closer to her kids and granddaughter

Mykelti also noted in the comments that she much prefers having her mom just 30 minutes away rather than nine hours away, since Christine uprooted from Arizona to Utah.

Mykelti much prefers having her mom Christine living closer to her. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

When a fan asked Mykelti how far away Christine lives from her, Mykelti revealed, “She’s less than 30 minutes from me. Way better than 9 hours.”

Mykelti, her husband Tony Padron, and their 7-month-old daughter Avalon recently moved back to Lehi, Utah. When Sister Wives first premiered in 2010, the Browns were living under one roof in Lehi, Utah.

Also nearby is Christine and Kody Brown’s eldest daughter, Aspyn Brown-Thompson, who lives just minutes from her mom and youngest sister, Truely, in Utah.

With Season 16 of Sister Wives just around the corner, viewers might catch Mykelti’s homebirth on the show, as she previously hinted that it might be aired for an upcoming episode.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.