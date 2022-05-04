Sister Wives fans love seeing Christine Brown in her role as a grandmother

Christine Brown takes her role as a grandmother very seriously, and Sister Wives fans love to see it. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown is loving her life and her role as a grandmother, and Sister Wives are happy to see it.

Christine and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, share six biological children and one grandchild. Their daughter Mykelti and her husband Tony welcomed Avalon Asa last spring, marking the third grandchild for the Brown family, joining cousins Axel and Evie.

Christine Brown babysits ‘delightful’ granddaughter Avalon

Since leaving Kody last November and moving back to Utah, Christine has been able to spend as much time as she wants with her precious granddaughter. She loves to share tidbits of her personal life with her fans on Instagram and recently shared some pics of her time with Avalon.

“I practically begged @mykeltip to let me babysit Avalon! She’s absolutely delightful!” Christine captioned a post, adding the hashtags #oma, #babysitting, and #blessed.

Christine shared three photos of herself and Avalon enjoying their time together in her post. The first shot was a closeup of Christine smiling as she looked at Avalon, who gave the camera a big smile while showing off her pink stuffed animal.

A second snap showed Avalon walking in her onesie, carrying her stuffed animal with a huge smile on her face as her 12-year-old aunt Truely Brown looked on. Christine’s third and final slide showed Truely and Avalon sitting together on the floor, seemingly in mid-conversation.

Christine’s 821k Instagram followers enjoyed the pics and took to the comments where they voiced how they love seeing Christine in her role as a grandmother and praised her for being a “strong” and “fun” mother and grandmother.

Sister Wives fans love seeing Christine Brown as a grandmother

“Girl! I absolutely love you!” read one of Christine’s comments. “You are a strong woman who knows what she wants and needs. You’re kids look healthy and you can tell by how all the kids (yours and your sister wive’s) all love you! Thanks for being such a strong example to your kids. Live the best life you can. 💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️”

Another one of Christine’s admirers commented, “You’re exactly the kind of grandmother I would have hand picked for my kids. Your family is blessed to have you as their matriarch.”

“I agree. Christine has always had such a magnetic personality. So fun and personable ❤” concurred another Sister Wives fan.

“I wish I had a mom like you!” wrote another one of Christine’s admirers. “You’re a great Oma.”

Sister Wives fans have proved once again that they’ve enjoyed watching Christine come into her own since leaving Kody, spending more time with her family, and living life on her terms.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.