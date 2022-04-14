Sister Wives: Christine Brown celebrates ‘amazing’ daughter Truely’s 12th birthday

Christine Brown celebrated her and Kody’s daughter Truely’s 12th birthday. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown paid tribute to her youngest daughter Truely for her 12th birthday on Wednesday.

Christine made sure to make Truely’s special day even more special by giving her a shoutout on social media.

Christine Brown wishes ‘amazing’ daughter Truely a happy 12th birthday

Taking to Instagram, Christine shared a post including several photos, which she captioned, “It’s this cool kid, Truely’s birthday today! She’s 12 years old and just so amazing, creative, kind, brilliant and SO FUN to hang out with! #happybirthday #blessedmom.”

Included in her carousel post were pics of Truely posing in a Harry Potter cape, Christine and Truely posing for an airplane selfie, Truely posing at The Lost Continent at Disneyland, and one last solo shot of Truely standing in front of a train at the station.

Christine shares Truely, her youngest child, with her ex-husband, Kody Brown. The former couple also shares five other children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, and Ysabel.

Sister Wives fans, family wish Truely a happy birthday

Christine’s post received over 19,000 Likes and more than 900 comments. Truely’s brother Paedon stopped by to wish his sister a happy day. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS!” he wrote on his mom’s post.

One Sister Wives viewer commented and recalled the episode in which Christine gave birth to Truely. “12 already? i remember the episode when you had her,” they recollected.

Longtime Sister Wives fans will remember that Christine gave birth to Truely during Season 1 of the show. It was her first hospital birth, and her first filmed birth. At the time, Kody was courting his fourth wife, Robyn, which didn’t sit well with many Sister Wives viewers.

Another Sister Wives fan echoed the sentiment: “It feels like it was yesterday that I saw the episode in which she was born 😱😱😱😱 12?????

Happy birthday Truely!!”

Not surprisingly, Kody hasn’t mentioned Truely’s birthday on social media. From the looks of his posts, Kody doesn’t celebrate family members’ birthdays online with his followers.

Truely has proven herself to be an outspoken little lady, much like her mom Christine proved to be last season. When talking about Kody’s rules for the family regarding COVID-19, Truely called them “inhumane.”

Of Christine’s six biological children, Truely is the only one living with her in her duplex rental in Utah. Leaving Kody allowed Christine to make her dream of living in Utah again a reality.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.