Sister Wives fans: It’s ‘wrong’ of Kody Brown, his wives to keep their kids from each other during quarantine

Sister Wives fans disagreed with the Browns for making their own children socially distance themselves from each other while playing. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives viewers bashed Kody Brown and his wives for keeping their kids away from each other during the pandemic.

Kody Brown and his wives struggled to get their kids to abide by quarantine protocols during the height of the pandemic, as Sister Wives viewers watched play out last season.

With a large family, Kody felt it was the best decision for him to be the only family member to travel between his wives’ homes with the hope that it would cut down on potentially transmitting the virus.

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, was the most strict about implementing social distancing within the family and felt as though she needed to be the one to remind the kids to stay away from each other in a new clip from this week’s episode of Sister Wives.

The Browns continue to struggle amid the pandemic on this week’s episode of Sister Wives

In the clip, shared by TLC ahead of Sunday night’s new episode called Four Wives Three Fires, Kody, his wives, and their kids meet up at Coyote Pass to enjoy some time together for the first time since quarantine began. (Spoiler alert: there are spoilers from this Sunday’s episode in the video below.)

Janelle confessed just how “wonderful” it was to have their entire family back together again, spending time as one.

Robyn admitted that she was playing bad cop, reminding the younger kids to stay at least six feet apart as they played.

“It is stressful,” Robyn confessed. “I’m supposed to help the kids maintain this six-feet protocol and I’m just like… and it’s so not part of their nature. I mean, it’s so not normal.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The three youngest Brown children — Truely, 11, Solomon, 10, and Ariella, 5 — were running around excitedly, as they hadn’t been able to play in-person with each other in months.

However, their fun time was constantly interrupted by Robyn’s reminders to stay away from each other. Kody was supposed to be helping Robyn, but instead got distracted grilling hot dogs over the fire.

At one point, Kody realized how much Robyn was correcting the children and stepped in to remind them to stay away from each other as he yelled across the property to them.

Sister Wives viewers watched the preview on YouTube and thought the Browns went over the top trying to follow coronavirus protocols.

Sister Wives fans call the Browns’ COVID-19 protocols ‘wrong’

They took to the comments section to slam Kody and his wives’ strict rules, which they deemed “wrong.”

Pic credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

“That was so STUPID to be both strict on rules, and have a get-together,” wrote one Sister Wives viewer.

“If you are serious on rules, then don’t have a get-together. But to try to have your cake and eat it too, with small children, was just utterly stupid, on the adults’ part.”

Another Sister Wives viewer commented, “This is a damn joke. Why did I even click on this??? Ordering these kids to stay away from each other is WRONG! I feel terrible for these children and to humiliate them on national television/social media??? Literally disgusting!”

One commenter called out Kody’s hypocrisy during the clip and wrote, “The fact that they were b******g about staying 6′ apart and yet Cody was eating marshmallows off of the stick thing whenever when everyone else is going to use them as well makes no sense.”

One viewer suggested that Kody and his wives put more precautions in place if they want to let their kids play together safely.

Their comment read, “My God. Just have the kids wear masks and set up a hand washing station and then…LET THEM HAVE FUN!”

The Brown family (before Christine’s split) including all 18 of their children. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown recently revealed that he contracted COVID-19, although he didn’t give any details other than saying it “did bad things” to him.

Throughout the height of the pandemic, Kody often referred to it as Coronapocalypse while he live-tweeted during last season’s episodes.

This clip just further reinforces that quarantining from each other did the Browns more harm than good – it magnified their communication breakdown and further divided them as a united, polygamous family.

Be sure to tune in Sunday night to catch the rest of Episode 2 on Season 16 of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.