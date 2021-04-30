Sister Wives: Christine campaigns for anti-abuse organization

Sister Wives star Christine Brown advocated for an anti-abuse organization. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared a post advocating for an anti-abuse organization, and invited her followers to an “empowering fundraiser.”

Christine’s post included an advertisement for the event, which focused on the words “resilience” and “empowerment.”

Along with information on how her followers could participate, Christine included a quote from Maya Angelou: “‘You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can choose not to be reduced by them.’ -Maya Angelou”

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of Christine’s followers felt that she needed to be empowered herself, and specifically when it came to Kody’s actions during one scene in the season finale.

Her follower commented, “Wow… please be empowered by this and leave kody. Watching episode about surgery… seriously?!! What a self centered narcissist he is.”

“You and kids deserve so much more than his drama and mental abuse. I have always loved your show.. I can’t even watch now. He’s so terrible and degrading to all of you.”

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

During the scene, Christine invited Kody over to discuss their daughter Ysabel’s upcoming surgery for scoliosis. Ysabel’s pain level had been severe for almost a year and she couldn’t wait any longer for her spinal surgery.

Kody, however, was more concerned about the possibility of spreading the coronavirus to the rest of the family, since Ysabel would be traveling from Arizona to New Jersey for the operation.

At one point, Kody even suggested that Ysabel, 17 years old at the time, fly solo across the country for her surgery.

One of Christine’s followers asked her to “be empowered” by the anti-abuse movement and “leave Kody.” Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Things didn’t go as planned on Christine’s end, but she was empathetic towards their daughter, Ysabel, who left the conversation in tears.

Christine hinted this season at a rough relationship between herself and Kody

Christine confessed that ever since she adamantly disagreed with Kody over his one-house idea, the couple have had a rough relationship.

The 49-year-old mother of six voiced to the rest of the wives that she wanted the family to move back to Utah, but her proposition was met with rejection.

Christine felt betrayed by Kody, since he seemed supportive of her idea prior to the family meeting, but Kody pulled the rug out from under her when it came time to present it to Meri, Janelle and Robyn.

Kody’s third wife became so upset that she walked away from the group and declared that she couldn’t “do marriage with Kody anymore.” Instead of Kody rushing to console his wife, Christine’s sister wife, Meri, attempted to calm her.

Fans haven’t gotten over Kody’s behavior, but Christine and her kids continue to live their lives

Fans of the show got hung up on the scene with Ysabel’s surgery and were so shocked by his behavior, that they continually mention the episode in Christine’s posts.

Recently, Christine shared some pics of her daughters, including Ysabel, and fans blasted Kody for his treatment towards her.

Kody may have foreseen the shade that would be thrown his way for his treatment of Ysabel, and skipped his first live-tweet of the season.

Christine made headlines recently when she vacationed with her kids, while Kody was nowhere to be seen.

Amid her marriage troubles with Kody, fans have speculated that Christine may be looking to move back to Utah after all.

But in the meantime, she looks to be living in Flagstaff with the rest of the family, but doesn’t hesitate to visit her kids and new granddaughter, Avalon, in Utah whenever she pleases.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.