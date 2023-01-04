Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter exchanges words with Khloe Kardashian

Juliette Porter reacts after Khloe Kardashian responds to her post. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Reality TV worlds often collide between social media and various industry events.

It’s no surprise to see the cast from different TV shows getting friendly with one another, even in the most unlikely friendships.

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter has recently received a lot of attention with the success of her swimwear line, JMP The Label, and her swimsuits have appeared on cast members of shows like Bachelor in Paradise and even on models who pose for Sports Illustrated.

Due to her success, more celebrities have become familiar with her, even if they’re not fans of the MTV show, and one of those celebrities appears to include Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe recently shared a stunning photo of herself that left her followers in awe, one of those being Juliette.

The two exchanged comments on the post, begging the question of how deep their connection goes.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter converses with Khloe Kardashian

Siesta Key and The Kardashians have had a crossover, as Juliette appeared to get friendly with Khloe.

Khloe shared a photo of herself rocking a new look, complete with bangs she had clipped on for the shot.

Juliette joined several others in complimenting Khloe on the post, and Khloe took the time to comment back to her.

Juliette wrote, “I LOVE YOU WITH BANGS!!!”

Khloe responded by saying, “you’re so sweet!! Thank you! On the fence about really cutting them.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Is Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter friends with Khloe Kardashian?

The fact that Khloe made time to comment back on Juliette’s post begs the question of whether or not an actual friendship is developing between the two.

It’s unknown if they’ve ever met in person but Khloe has mentioned being a reality TV fan in the past, so it’s possible she’s a fan of the MTV show.

Juliette certainly had a fan girl moment, however, as she shared a screenshot of the exchange to her Instagram Stories.

She captioned the photo, “WHAT is life,”

Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Juliette was clearly stunned by the celebrity’s response, making it seem as though they haven’t had much interaction in the past.

It’s quite possible Khloe is a fan of Siesta Key, but regardless, Juliette was clearly moved by the entire ordeal.

As Juliette makes friends in the reality TV world, the drama continues to heat up for her in Miami. Fans should stay tuned to see what happens next as the new season of Siesta Key: Miami Moves continues.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.