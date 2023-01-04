Khloe Kardashian shows impressive abs in crop top and gold miniskirt

Khloe Kardashian rocks a crop top for a magazine photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/starmaxinc.com

Khloe Kardashian is heating the internet with her hot new photo and the comments under her post is proof of that.

The Kardashians star shared another photo from her stunning shoot with Prada, showing off her impressive abs in a white crop top.

The skimpy sleeveless tank had the popular Prada logo on top as Khloe used one hand to tug at the hem, displaying long nude nails.

The mom of two wore a gold metallic miniskirt that featured tiny triangle cutouts linked together with gold chains and showed small glimpses of skin.

Khloe stood confidently with one hand resting on her leg as she posed in a trio of photos shared to social media.

Her only accessory was a gold spiral bracelet wrapped around her arm’s middle part.

Khloe Kardashian rocks bangs in latest photoshoot

The Kardashians star opted for a different look in her latest photoshoot as her makeup featured nude lips with a brown lip liner and smokey eyes.

She also debuted thick bangs with dark brown roots, and the rest of her hair was reddish/brown in an ombre style.

However, the bangs were only temporary, as Khloe confessed in her post, noting that she didn’t cut her hair for the Prada shoot.

“Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed,” wrote Khloe. “I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?”

Khloe’s long bangs fell below her eyebrows and framed her face, while the rest of her hair was styled in messy waves spilling down her shoulders.

Meanwhile, after posting the stunning images, the reality TV personality got a slew of compliments from her followers and some familiar faces.

“I’ll have what she’s having!!! ❤️” wrote her mom Kris Jenner.

Basketball Wives alum Evelyn Lozada added, “GORGEOUS 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Khloe’s friend Yris Palmer added, “Everything about this is insane 😍🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian

Khloe Kardashian rocks Prada for Sorbet magazine cover

The Kardashians star modeled the stunning Prada outfit and several other pieces from the brand for a magazine photoshoot.

She was featured on the cover of Sorbet Magazine in the white crop top from her recent Instagram post.

Khloe shared a photo of the cover that featured a close-up of her with the words “bow down” written underneath the masthead.

“The Power Issue starring Khloe Kardashian” was the main headline for the 2022/2023 issue of the publication.

Khloe was honored to be a part of Issue 38, which featured content related to girl power, power trips, the power of love, and the powerful Kardashian sister.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.