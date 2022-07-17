Siesta Key: Kelsey Owens slays in hot pink swimsuit as she models JMP The Label on Miami Swim Week runway

Siesta Key’s Kelsey Owens walks for JMP The Label at Miami Swim Week. Pic credit: @thekelseyowens/Instagram

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter had quite the weekend for herself.

She’s spent the last several days preparing for her swim line, JMP The Label, to debut on the runway at Miami Swim Week.

Juliette held castings to find models who fit the vibe she was hoping for.

She did experience a hiccup along the way as she got stuck evacuating a building due to a bomb threat, leaving her vehicle inside, but she was able to make her casting in time.

Her friends joined the audience as Juliette’s models hit the runway in her beautiful line of swimwear.

Siesta Key fans might be surprised that her former best friend Kelsey Owens was one of the models to walk in the show.

Kelsey rocked a hot pink bathing suit from the line and was all smiles as she strutted her stuff for everyone to see.

Siesta Key's Kelsey Owens slays in hot pink bikini for JMP The Label at Miami Swim Week runway

Fans have been wondering how long Kelsey would take to join the rest of the cast as they started filming in Miami.

Because she and her boyfriend Max hadn’t moved down, rumors began to spread that she might not even be part of the show anymore.

However, Kelsey did show up and showed out in a big way.

She slayed the runway as she strutted in front of her friends and showed off the hot pink swimsuit from Juliette’s swim line.

The suit wrapped around her neck and covered her chest, opening below to expose her abdomen.

Her long blonde hair was worn in a high messy ponytail.

She rocked oversized pink sunglasses and pink high heels with straps wrapped around her legs.

Kelsey shared a video of her walk and praised Juliette for doing a “fabulous job.”

She wrote, “Girl got her walk back! Thank [JMP The Label] for helping me get back out there on the runway. [Juliette Porter] & [jayzen designs] you did such a fabulous job organizing this event to showcase your brand. Grateful to be a part of it!”

Are Siesta Key’s Kelsey Owens and Juliette Porter on better terms now?

Seeing Kelsey walk at Juliette’s show might be surprising to viewers as the two of them haven’t been on the best of terms since Juliette hit her during their fight in the Grenadines.

Juliette having Kelsey walk in the fashion show could mean that the two of them are working on their friendship.

Fans should wait and see how everything plays out when the new season finally airs.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.