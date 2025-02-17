Shekinah Garner’s confidence ‘took a beating’ after seeing her ‘bad’ hair on 90 Day Fiance

Shekinah Garner’s self-esteem took a hit after watching herself on TV.

The 90-Day Fiance personality is no stranger to the franchise.

She made her reality TV debut during Season 5 of the hit spin-off The Other Way.

She and her fiance, Sarper Guven, continued their storylines in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and on Sunday night, began sharing their journey as Sarper arrived in the US in Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance.

Episode 1 aired on Sunday, February 16, and after watching herself on the small screen, Shekinah took to her Instagram Story to get real about her self-image.

The aesthetician and makeup artist uploaded a photo of herself lying on her bed and scrolling through her phone.

Shekinah says the ‘stress of filming’ damaged and thinned her hair

Shekinah used her Instagram page to explain that life’s circumstances have taken their toll on the health of her hair.

The mom of one explained, “Right before I started wearing wigs (again!). My hair was getting so damaged and thin from stress of filming, visa process, long distance relationship issues, being a mom to a teenager… and just my life in general!!”

“I’m not blessed with gorgeous hair so my confidence took a beating seeing how bad it is on the big screen last night,” she added, along with a sad-faced emoji welling up with tears.

Shekinah opened up about her struggles with her hair and self-image. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

Shekinah has been open about her decision to wear extensions and wigs.

In a recent Instagram Reel from February, Shekinah videoed herself getting a haircut.

At the end of the video, she revealed that the long, blonde hair shown in the video was a wig.

In her caption, she asked, “Did you expect the ending?”

Shekinah and Sarper’s 90 Day Fiance Season 11 storyline

Aside from her appearance, Shekinah has a lot on her plate this season on 90 Day Fiance.

Sarper, a native of Turkey, has arrived in America after proposing to his lady love.

Now that he’s in the States — as we learned in the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All — Sarper still has to get approved for his K-1 visa if he wants to stay here.

In Episode 1 of 90 Day Fiance Season 11, Sarper looked nervous as he entered the US Embassy to be interviewed for his K-1 visa.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering how Sarper’s interview went.

Sarper’s facial expression implied that things didn’t go as planned, but as we know, editing can make scenes appear to be something they’re not.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.