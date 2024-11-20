90 Day Fiance: Shekinah reveals what we didn’t see go down between her and Sarper’s ex at the Tell All

Shekinah Garner is setting the record straight after part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All.

Part 1 of this season’s extracurricular activities didn’t disappoint.

During her segment alongside her fiance, Sarper Guven, Shekinah was blindsided by a surprise cameo.

Producers invited Dee Dee, one of Sarper’s former flames, to join him and Shekinah for their on-stage chat with host Shaun Robinson.

Dee Dee and Sarper met on a dating app and spent one night together, drinking and “having fun.”

Shekinah was clearly uncomfortable coming face-to-face (via video chat) with one of Sarper’s 2,500 one-night stands.

Things got tense to the point that Shekinah eventually walked off stage and retreated to her dressing room.

Shekinah walked off stage during Dee Dee’s segment

It was clear from their interaction that Shekinah didn’t care to hear what Dee Dee had to say.

After only having spent one night with Sarper, Shekinah questioned whether Dee Dee could even consider him her “friend.”

Now, Shekinah is spilling some more tea, and she says there were parts of Dee Dee’s appearance that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers missed out on seeing during Part 1 of the Tell All.

During an Instagram Q&A, Shekinah responded to a viewer who asked whether she had issues with Dee Dee prior to their on-stage meet-up, accusing Shekinah of “misdirecting” her anger.

Shekinah responded with a wordy explanation.

Shekinah shares what Sarper’s former fling said about their relationship

In response to having issues with Dee Dee prior to the Tell All, Shekinah claimed, “Not at all.”

She explained that Sarper had reached out to Dee Dee about the couple’s therapy for himself and Shekinah, which is why he texted her and asked whether she was in Turkey or LA.

Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

Although Sarper put Dee Dee in touch with producers at that point, Shekinah said she “wasn’t used” for their therapy session.

Instead, producers invited Dee Dee to the Tell All.

That’s when Shekinah revealed what happened that viewers weren’t aware of.

“You didn’t see the whole scene but she was sitting there telling me over and over that Sarper wouldn’t cheat on me and that he is an honest person,” she wrote.

She continued, “I know that already obviously, but what got to me was her (a one night stand!) telling me, (his girlfriend of almost three years!) what he would or wouldn’t do like she knew him better than me.”

Shekinah added that she put up with “a lot” before she finally decided to walk off stage.

Sarper was uneasy when his one-night stand showed up unexpectedly

One thing viewers did see, though, was Sarper’s reaction to seeing Dee Dee on the screen.

Clearly, Sarper wasn’t aware that Dee Dee would be showing up, but his face told us that he recognized the woman on video chat.

Sarper admitted that he felt extremely uncomfortable during the scene and would have done just about anything to escape the moment.

In the comments section of a preview of the scene, Sarper wrote, “Feelings: Let the couch be torn and i fall down and disappear.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All airs on Monday, November 25, at 8/7c on TLC.