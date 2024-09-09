90 Day Fiance: Sarper Guven spotted in the US with Shekinah Garner

Sarper Guven has made it to America.

When cast members star on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, it means the Americans move to their international love interest’s country rather than bringing them to the US.

Originally, Sarper’s American girlfriend, Shekinah Garner, planned to leave the US behind to relocate to his native Turkey.

But this 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple is flipping the script because Sarper is coming to the United States.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way personality was hesitant to leave Turkey and his family behind, but it appears that his K-1 visa was approved.

For Sarper to come to the US on a K-1 visa, he and Shekinah would have to be engaged and tie the knot within 90 days, or else he’d have to return to Turkey.

Despite his American girlfriend, Shekinah Garner, telling her fans and followers that she and Sarper don’t plan on getting married because they consider marriage a “cultural conditioning” and “dying institution,” they’ve reportedly had a change of heart.

Sarper is spotted in California by a 90 Day Fiance fan

A 90 Day Fiance viewer recently spotted reformed playboy Sarper out and about in the Golden State.

u/CrystalLion90 on Reddit uploaded a photo of Sarper walking the streets of Monterey, California in a post captioned, “Sarper spotted in Monterey, CA! My tattoo artist that just moved to California posted this today!”

Sarper wore a white mesh top under a taupe button-down as he cruised the streets of Monterey in the photo.

Shabooty on Instagram first broke the news online and shared the photo on Instagram in a post captioned, “Well, well, well, what do ya know?! Shabooty was correct again! Lol. Hi Sarper, welcome to the Golden State!”

The photo is confirmation that Shabooty’s tea was accurate, as he noted in the text.

Shekinah decided she doesn’t want to stay in Turkey

Initially, Shekinah planned to move to Turkey and return to the United States regularly to visit her teenage daughter and tend to her aesthetician business.

But as she revealed during a recent chat with TMZ, she didn’t want to remain in Turkey.

Shekinah cited the heavy traffic in Istanbul and her wardrobe restrictions while living in a predominantly Muslim area.

The L.A.-based entrepreneur teased that this 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season will unveil why she wasn’t willing to make Turkey her lifelong home.

It’s unclear when Sarper arrived in the States and whether or not he and Shekinah are married yet, but maybe a proposal is in the cards this season, which would tie Sarper and Shekinah’s story together.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.