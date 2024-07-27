7 men from the 90 Day Fiance franchise who have had plastic surgery

It’s become commonplace for 90 Day Fiance stars to alter their appearance.

Fans of the franchise have watched countless cast members transform themselves over the years.

Some names instantly come to mind when we think of which 90 Day Fiance stars, past and present, have gone under the knife.

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Larissa Lima, Jasmine Pineda, Chantel Everett, Shekinah Garner, Yara Zaya, Angela Deem, and most recently, Loren Brovarnik are several 90 Day Fiance stars who have transformed their appearance with surgery or in-office treatments.

Some have stuck to less invasive cosmetic procedures like Botox and fillers, while others have gone full bore, getting facelifts, Mommy Makeovers, breast implants, nose jobs, and more.

Most of the names that come to mind are females from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but what about the men?

Several male counterparts have also opted to change their appearance with cosmetic interventions.

Let’s take a look at who has gone under the knife (or the needle) to modify their looks.

1. David Toborowsky

David Toborowsky has had several procedures done in recent years to alter his looks.

The 56-year-old dad-to-be has had his eyebrows microbladed, a semi-permanent procedure involving tattooing the eyebrow area with pigment to create fuller-looking and more defined brows.

David recently added Botox injections to his cosmetic procedures list, as Monsters and Critics reported, calling the procedure a “Daddy Makeover.”

2. Jihoon Lee

Another 90 Day Fiance alum, Jihoon Lee, from The Other Way Seasons 1 and 2, has gone to great lengths to alter his appearance.

The Korean native admitted to having plastic surgery to “take care of his appearance.”

Jihoon reportedly had surgery on his jawline, his eyebrows, and his nose.

3. Justin Moldova

Justin Moldova, who was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 10 of the flagship series, has also modified his face with the help of surgical intervention.

The Moldovan native had a rhinoplasty, or nose job, which his ex-girlfriend, Nikki Exotika, paid for.

Nikki admitted during a confessional that she gave Justin an “allowance” to fund his plastic surgeries, which included his nose job as well as alterations to his teeth, cheeks, hair, and eyebrows.

4. Sarper Guven

Sarper Guven is another 90 Day Fiance cast member who had cosmetic surgery.

But, as his girlfriend Shekinah Garner explained, it was “more of a revision surgery” to correct his nose.

Technically, Sarper had a rhinoplasty, but Shekinah claimed it was to fix his nose after it was broken.

Otherwise, Shekinah claims her Turkish boyfriend is natural, although the same can’t be said about her.

5. Tom Brooks

Tom Brooks, who dated plastic surgery lover Darcey Silva, also altered his appearance with some cosmetic enhancements.

The British reality TV star got veneers, traveling all the way to Istanbul, Turkey, to transform his smile.

He posted the final results on Instagram in February 2023, captioning his post, “Let me Roar 🦁 with my new smile. How would you rate the final outcome of my teeth 1-10 @istadental.”

6. Georgi Rusev

Georgi Rusev, Darcey’s current husband, has also transformed his appearance with the help of some med spa treatments.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the Bulgarian native got facial fillers in his cheeks, jawline, and lips.

He showed off the results of his plump new face on Instagram after having the treatments performed in Connecticut prior to his and Darcey’s 2023 nuptials.

7. Scott Wern

Most recently, Scott Wern, of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise, underwent major surgery on his face… and he’s already planning to have more work done.

The 53-year-old shared his post-surgical results on Instagram in July 2024, explaining that because he wasn’t a candidate for a traditional facelift, he underwent a different procedure.

Instead, his plastic surgeon performed a direct excision of his philtrum and his nasolabial grooves, meaning he had excess skin removed between his nose and upper lip and lines near his cheeks.

Despite undergoing such a major, painful surgery, Scott claims he isn’t finished transforming his appearance just yet—he teased that he’d be having a nose job next.

And, just days after his surgery, he was already at a med spa getting his eyebrows shaped and tinted.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.