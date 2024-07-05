Shekinah Garner calls out critics for ‘slut shaming’ Sarper Guven for sleeping with over 2,500 women

Shekinah Garner has had enough of critics chastising her boyfriend for sleeping with thousands of women.

Shekinah’s man, Sarper Guven, bragged about having slept with more than 2,500 women during his 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way debut.

Sarper has received an onslaught of criticism for his body count, but Shekinah has had enough of the “slut shaming.”

During a recent stroll in L.A., while in the U.S. to visit her daughter, Shekinah was spotted by TMZ, who stopped to chat with her.

One of the first topics that came up was the number of women that Sarper has slept with and how Shekinah was able to get past it.

“I mean, first of all, I think it’s terrible, you know, in this day and age to be like, essentially slut shaming people, which is what that is when you’re judging someone based on their body count,” Shekinah proclaimed.

Shekinah says it’s ‘demeaning’ to bash Sarper for sleeping with thousands of women

“You know, that’s so demeaning. It’s so wrong,” the L.A.-based aesthetician added. “He’s a grown man. He wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

Despite lashing out at Sarper’s critics, Shekinah did note that she didn’t think it was a good choice for him to sleep with as many women as he did, nor did it show a lot of integrity.

“But I love him and I trust him and I think that’s in his past,” she added.

So, how does Shekinah deal with trust issues when she’s in the U.S. and Sarper is back in Turkey?

Shekinah admits that while she is in America, she needs constant reassurance and checks in with Sarper “all the time.”

When it comes down to it, Shekinah is proud of her man for being honest about his past sex life and sharing it on national television.

“I mean, props to him for doing that,” Shekinah continued.

Aside from talking about Sarper’s body count, Shekinah opened up about the differences between living in L.A. and Turkey.

Shekinah doesn’t plan to stay in Turkey

Shekinah noted that the traffic in Istanbul is worse than in L.A.

Because of the congested roads, Sarper prefers to stay in, so Shekinah has struggled with being at home so much.

Another issue for Shekinah is the way she dresses. Since Turkey is a predominantly Muslim country, she isn’t able to dress the way she normally does there.

Although Shekinah gave up her life in the U.S. to start a life in Turkey with Sarper, she doesn’t see herself staying there permanently.

Shekinah teased that the new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will explain why she isn’t willing to make Turkey her lifelong home.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres with a two-hour-long episode on Monday, July 1 at 8/7c on TLC.