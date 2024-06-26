90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Sarper designs Shekinah’s new nose: ‘I’ll tell the doctors what to do’

Shekinah Garner is going to great lengths to change her appearance, and Sarper Guven is ensuring she looks exactly how he wants her to.

Shekinah and Sarper will return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise for Season 6 of The Other Way next month.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the new season of The Other Way debuts next week on July 1.

Shekinah and Sarper are one of two returning couples, joining Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson.

In a preview of Shekinah and Sarper’s storyline this season, as shared by ET, Shekinah announces to her friends that she’s about to have her third nose job.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But it’s not just an ordinary nose job — it’s custom-designed by her Turkish boyfriend, Sarper.

“I’m getting my nose done, finally!” Shekinah tells her friends. “It’s been bothering me forever.”

Sarper custom-designed Shekinah’s new nose

“And Sarper has actually designed a new nose for me,” Shekinah admits, much to her friends’ shock.

When Shekinah’s friend asks her what the conversation sounded like between her and Sarper, she reveals, “He said, ‘Leave it to me. I’ll tell the doctor what to do. I’ll tell him I know what you need.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay. I trust you.'”

Shekinah’s friends aren’t convinced that it’s the best idea, especially with her living in Turkey, and because Sarper is a former stripper who has slept with over 2,500 women.

“He’s going to control the center of your face right now and you’re ready to marry this guy?” asks Shekinah’s female friend. “I can’t pretend like that’s not a big deal.”

And Shekinah’s male friend chimes in, adding, “She thinks, ‘If I get married, it’s going to resolve issues.’ Issues are still going to be there.”

“A piece of paper is not going to change it. Now she’s talking about letting a man design her nose. It’s insane.”

Shekinah’s penchant for plastic surgery

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Shekinah’s nose job this season will be her third.

The aesthetician and reality TV star is no stranger to plastic surgery, either. In total, she’s undergone two facelifts, two neck lifts, a brow lift, an upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, three nose jobs, and two breast augmentations.

And, off-camera, we know that right after Shekinah went through with Sarper’s rhinoplasty design, she was already planning her next plastic surgery procedure.

So, is Sarper pleased with the work that Shekinah’s plastic surgeon performed on his lady love? We’ll have to wait until this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to find out.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres with a two-hour-long episode on Monday, July 1 at 8/7c on TLC.