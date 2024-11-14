90 Day Fiance: Shekinah calls out ‘poor’ editing, what ‘ruined’ her face during engagement scene

Shekinah Garner’s engagement was a major moment in her life, but it didn’t go as she would have planned.

90 Day Fiance fans watched this week as Sarper Guven proposed to Shekinah during the latest episode of The Other Way.

Sarper showed Shekinah his romantic side, renting a yacht for dinner and serenading her with a song he wrote.

As he sang, Sarper shocked Shekinah when he got down on one knee and proposed.

He didn’t technically propose — instead, he declared, “I will marry you” as he pulled out an engagement ring.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite her shock, Shekinah agreed to marry her “perfect man.” He sweetened the deal by providing his fiancee with a flashing light show that read, “Marry Me, Shekinah.”

While the merriment ensued, some eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers may have noticed something peculiar: Shekinah’s engagement ring appeared on her finger in one of the shots preceding Sarper’s proposal.

Shekinah explains her engagement ring editing mishap

Shekinah addressed the issue about her engagement ring after receiving many DMs from fans who questioned why she was wearing her ring before becoming Sarper’s fiancee.

In her Instagram Story, Shekinah uploaded a screenshot of her hand, featuring her engagement ring.

In the text above her photo, Shekinah explained, “The reason is that we had two conversations in the cabin of the yacht, one before the proposal and one after.”

“They used some bits of the first convo mixed in with the second,” she continued. “It was poor editing and caused this confusion but here is your explanation.”

Shekinah cleared up the confusion surrounding her ring being shown on her finger before her engagement. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

Shekinah says ‘bad’ Botox ‘ruined’ her moment

In addition to the “poor” editing, Shekinah was also unhappy with something else during the scene: her appearance.

Shekinah revealed she had some “bad” Botox in Turkey right before filming the last scenes on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Shekinah accused the injections of “freezing” her jaw, making her mouth look “crooked,” and making her chin look “huge.”

“I was so upset it ruined my face for these major life moments,” Shekinah griped.

Shekinah blamed “bad” Botox for her altered appearance during filming. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

Shekinah and Sarper once claimed they didn’t ‘need’ to get married

Although Shekinah and Sarper are now officially husband-and-wife-to-be, it appears that Shekinah and Sarper have changed their minds.

Although the couple got engaged on national television, Shekinah once claimed that she and her Turkish boyfriend had no plans to walk down the aisle.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Shekinah answered a fan question in an Instagram Story Q&A about when she and Sarper would be getting married.

“Thank you but we don’t really feel like we need to be married in order to be happy together forever,” Shekinah told her followers. “Marriage is a cultural conditioning and dying institution.”

But Shekinah did note that she’d accept Sarper’s proposal … if there ever was one.

“That being said… I would still say yes if he asked,” Shekinah added. “He’s my [forever] person.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All airs on Monday, November 18, at 8/7c on TLC.